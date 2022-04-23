Two IKEA Planters + Concrete = This Water Fountain

Sitting outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and balmy breeze is certainly a treat, but a water fountain can make it downright tranquil. We love the modern style of a concrete fountain, but they can be on the pricey side. So we came up with an IKEA hack version instead. By placing two planters together and skim coating them in concrete, we got the exact look we wanted without having to spend a lot of money. That just makes the soothing sound of trickling water all the more sweet.