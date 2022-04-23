Two IKEA Planters + Concrete = This Water Fountain

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
Sitting outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and balmy breeze is certainly a treat, but a water fountain can make it downright tranquil. We love the modern style of a concrete fountain, but they can be on the pricey side. So we came up with an IKEA hack version instead. By placing two planters together and skim coating them in concrete, we got the exact look we wanted without having to spend a lot of money. That just makes the soothing sound of trickling water all the more sweet.
Things You'll Need
Step 1
Place a drop cloth down to protect your floor. Flip the Persillade planter upside down on the drop cloth, and pipe a generous amount of glue onto the bottom of it.
Step 2
Place the Citruskrydda planter right-side up on top of the upside-down Persillade planter. Press them firmly together, and wipe away any excess glue that may drip down. Allow the glue to dry for an hour or two.
Step 3
Mix a 2:1 ratio of feather finish and water in a disposable bowl. Stir well to combine — the mixture should resemble the texture of mud. While wearing gloves, use your hands to smooth the feather finish onto the entire surface of the two planters. Be sure to coat the inside rim as well.
Step 4
Once the entire planter is covered in feather finish, let it dry for a few hours. You'll know it's dry when the color has lightened significantly.
Step 5
Once the feather finish is completely dry, use a coarse-grit sanding sponge to sand any rough spots or raised areas. Be sure to wear a mask while sanding.
Now place the planter in the desired spot, fill it with water, and place the solar fountain pump inside. Enjoy those soothing water sounds!