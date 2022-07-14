Create a Cube Riser for Easy Shelf Styling

By Trisha Sprouse July 14, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
See More Photos

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Have a bunch of items on your shelf or bookcase that all too similar in size? Elevate some of your artful objects on cube risers. They create varying heights and add visual interest to your home decor. (Prop stylists love this styling trick!) In this tutorial we've turned simple $5 wooden cubes from the craft store into gorgeous risers, one featuring a textured travertine finish and one with a fluted pattern. It's an easy DIY that anyone can tackle. Ready to take your #shelfie game to the next level?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
See More Photos

Things You'll Need

Option 1: Travertine Texture

Step 1

Spray paint the wooden cube on all sides with a cream-colored spray paint. A few light coats ought to do it. Be sure to work in a well-ventilated area.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
See More Photos

Step 2

Once the cream-colored spray paint has dried, spray a coat of textured stone spray paint on all sides of the cube. Let the paint dry. If more texture is desired, you can spray an additional coat(s).

Advertisement

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
See More Photos

Option 2: Fluted Pattern

Step 1

Cut the half-round molding into three-inch pieces with a saw. You'll need 20 total pieces to cover the four sides of the cube with dowels. (You don't need to cover the top and bottom).

Advertisement

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
See More Photos

Step 2

Glue the flat side of the dowels to the wooden cube — five evenly-spaced dowels on each of the four sides. Press them firmly in place and let dry for 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
See More Photos

Step 3

Paint the fluted riser with whatever craft paint color you like. Allow it to dry completely.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
See More Photos

Now, have fun styling any bookshelf or living room or dining room built-ins with your new cube shelves! These display risers offer the perfect minimalist solution for elevating eye-catching decor.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse
See More Photos

More Decor Ideas and Easy Projects

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy