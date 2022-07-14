Create a Cube Riser for Easy Shelf Styling

Have a bunch of items on your shelf or bookcase that all too similar in size? Elevate some of your artful objects on cube risers. They create varying heights and add visual interest to your home decor. (Prop stylists love this styling trick!) In this tutorial we've turned simple $5 wooden cubes from the craft store into gorgeous risers, one featuring a textured travertine finish and one with a fluted pattern. It's an easy DIY that anyone can tackle. Ready to take your #shelfie game to the next level?