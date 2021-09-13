DIY Plinth to Elevate Common Objects

Plinths — also known as pedestals, columns, or display stands — are commonly used in museums and retail stores to give objects both height and stature. But more recently, they've gained popularity in home decor use as well. Not only do they elevate common objects like vases and vessels, they also lend a more curated, sculptural look to your favorite accessories. We decided to make our own, and gave it a cool textured look while we were at it. It's easy to build, and you can customize the size to fit your space. Style it with flowers, sculptures, or other objet d'art to add instant visual interest to any little nook or corner!