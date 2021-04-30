9 Hallway DIY Ideas That Will Inspire You to Go Straight to the Hardware Store

Looking for an easy DIY project to revamp your home decor this weekend? Then let's talk hallway design ideas. When there's not much room for, well, anything, it can be hard to get a grip on what you can do in a small space or corridor. While wallpaper and vibrant paint colors are the immediate makeover ideas, there are other ways to add interest to these high-traffic areas. Think outside of the box when it comes to creating a focal point without obstructing the general flow of your home. After that, get ready to head to your local hardware store, because these nine hallway DIY ideas will have you raring to go.

1. Add beadboard wainscotting.

Since narrow hallways and entryways are all too common, it can be hard to find space for furniture and decor. So how do you create interest when there's not much square footage to begin with? Try a simple DIY remodel: Mount beadboard wall paneling some instant texture and depth. Madison of The Blushing Bungalow shows how it's done with this DIY hallway makeover. She even included a shelf and coat hooks for an additional hallway storage solution.

2. Revamp a console for a modern farmhouse feel.

We love an IKEA hack, and if there's one area to avoid breaking the bank with your home purchases, it's the hallway. As a high-traffic area, it's likely to suffer some knicks and scratches, but that doesn't mean that you can't fake a luxurious interior design look. This updated LACK console table got a refresh thanks to some grasscloth peel-and-stick wallpaper.

3. DIY your own peg rail.

From coats and jackets to hats and bags, there's always something that needs hanging up in a small hallway. Make heading out of the front door a breeze with a peg rail for storing your most used items. Don't worry — there's an opportunity for styling some of your prettier wares, too. You'll just need a few materials and an hour to make this Hunker DIY come to life.

4. Create the illusion of depth.

If you're not sure about installing DIY board and batten across the entirety of a long hallway, opt to just add molding instead. Jessica-Sara Morris created the illusion of something more structural in her hallway by adding a $40 bundle of 1-foot x 3-feet wall molding. Paired with the two-tone walls, the result is sophisticated but easily achievable.

5. Customize your seating.

A cute bench will instantly add something functional to your hallway space, but give yours a revamp to make it feel true to you. This quick DIY of IKEA's $40 Skogsta bench can be adapted to showcase your favorite colors or decor ideas. All you need for this one is chalk paint and macrame cord in the colors of your choosing.

6. Paint your own runner.

If, like us, you're constantly swooning over vintage Moroccan rugs, we may have a DIY just for you! Believe it or not, the stunning hallway runner shown here is actually a plain jute rug that Hunker DIY expert Trisha Sprouse painted in a minimalist boho pattern. Grab your paintbrush and get going with this tutorial.

Let's talk about the elephant in the hallway, shall we? Radiators. Unless you have megabucks to install a good-looking style, these appliances can often be an eyesore. Kelsey Heinrichs opted for a quick DIY solution to this unsightly problem by building a shelf over hers and leaning abstract prints on top for added interest. You could even add a gallery wall and fun light fixture if you want to up the style factor.

8. Reflect light with a custom mirror.

Making your own mirror might sound like hard work, but this project is both simple and effective. Follow along here to get the look. We'd expect to find something like this stocked in Urban Outfitters or Anthropologie. But you can go as big or small as you like for your hallway, just adjust the size of each material accordingly.

9. Style it up with DIY wall decor.