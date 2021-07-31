These Boho Hallway Lighting Ideas Combine Form and Function

We love boho decor because it's eclectic, worldly, and full of texture. You can layer in a myriad of colors, too. And the best part about this interior design style? It can make any room or passage feel special. Take a neglected hall — if you dress it up with bohemian accents, it will immediately feel lush and cozy. You can add a vibrant runner, tons of greenery, and even a few pieces of colorful wall decor. But one of the best ways to jazz up your walkway is to add a bohemian light fixture.

A boho chandelier with wood beads, for example, can create an elegant statement. Or you could bring in a pendant light with fringe to inject a little fun. No matter which lighting option you prefer, your passageway will be beautifully illuminated, and we have proof. Read on for six boho hallway lighting ideas that will motivate you to ditch that bland ceiling fan.

1. Bring in a semi-flush mount ceiling light with gold accents.

The semi-flush mount ceiling light fixture in Dabito's hallway manages to be both bohemian and subtle, and the gold accents add a bit of glam. What's more, the simple white globes help balance the more colorful aspects of his home decor like the colorful vintage runner and the lush plant. We recommend going this route if you love boho decor but don't want your passageway to feel overwhelming,

2. Add a lighting fixture that features a modern drum shade.

This hallway in Justina Blakeney's parents' condo is stunning. There's patterned wallpaper, terra cotta floor tiles, and even a showstopping mirror. But our favorite part has to be the set of modern flush mount lights that flaunt brass drum shades. The addition makes the entire space feel grand.

3. Find a small light with heaps of character.

If you love bohemian decor and appreciate a bit of character and whimsy, take a cue from this hall designed by Dabito. The brass flush mount is small but so impactful, and it looks like a petite flower. A lovely rug adds color to the narrow area and thoughtful throw pillows and wall art complement the boho lighting.

​Get the look​: Overstock Gold Leaf Round Metal Frame Flush Mount, $252.99

4. Mix and match colors, materials, and unexpected objects.

The team at Black Lacquer Design rarely shys away from standout pieces, and that decor decision always pays off. Just look how the patterned rug, sculptural yellow chair, and two-tone ceiling lighting fixture all work together. You can get an equally bold hallway, just mix and match your favorite pieces.

5. Grab a can of spray paint for a quick pendant lighting DIY.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

While we tend to expect materials like rattan and jute to be in their natural colors when it comes to bohemian style, you can definitely give these classic textures a black paint makeover. This hanging lamp is proof that boho home decor can be sleek and sophisticated. We love how it adds texture and height to an otherwise understated space. Thinking of painting your own rattan hanging light? It's almost too easy; just read this tutorial first.

6. Go for refined bohemian wall sconces.

Bohemian lighting can be understated, too. So if you have the width in your hallway (or entryway), consider adding a console with boho detailing and sleek wall lights with a clear glass shade. In this space, Living with Lolo added a pair of fixtures and installed Edison LED bulbs to keep the look chic. A map finishes off the space and makes everything feel worldly.

​Get the look​: Pottery Barn Tumbled Brass Reagan Globe Single Sconce, $99