7 Hallway Mirror Ideas That Are Equal Parts Functional and Fun

No matter your style, hanging mirrors will elevate your interior design, create a sense of balance and warmth, and make guests feel welcome. And these are just a few of the many reasons neglected spaces like small hallways and entryways deserve a good mirror. By adding this simple wall accent, you can make any corridor — whether it opens to a living room or front door — look and feel expensive and brighter.

Additionally, hallway mirrors are perfect for creating the illusion of more space and serving as interesting, visually captivating centerpieces around which you can create a unique and highly personal design.

Here are seven decorative wall mirror ideas to help you pull together a hall that's equal parts fun and functional.

1. Find an accent mirror with brass touches for a glam hallway makeover.

Go for hallway decoration that looks expensive and luxe by adding glam touches like this round wall mirror from CB2. We'd be hard-pressed to walk past this gorgeous brass piece with bone inlay without stopping to take a peek at it (and ourselves, obviously). At 32 inches, the addition, which takes the place of wall art, pulls its design cues from African murals with opalescent ivory, gray bone enclosed with a thin brass band.

​Get the look​: CB2Grace Bone Inlay Mirror, $249

2. Don't be afraid to hang two metal frame mirrors if you have the space.

Put any spare space to use by hanging a ​pair​ of modern mirrors in your hall. You'll end up creating a visually interesting design. This exquisitely arranged hallway setup from Chango & Co. uses a pair of wall-mounted mirrors to accentuate an extra long, narrow console table. The wall sconces and neutral accent stools and baskets contribute to the warm, inviting feel.

​Get the look​: Lamps Plus Uttermost Alexo Matte Black Wall Mirror, $138.60

3. Go up on the mirror size to help visually enlarge the space.

Decorating with a large mirror will instantly make your hallway appear bigger and brighter. This arched and beveled Phineas mirror from Cooper Classics features aged metal framing that pairs well with neutral spaces. When placed at the end of a hall or entry, this full-length accent can reflect light from a window and serve as the perfect spot for morning selfies.

​Get the look​: Cooper Classics Arched Traditional Full Length Mirror, $397

4. Mix up mediums to create a unique look.

A hallway has the potential to be so much more than an open corridor connecting rooms in a living space, particularly when it's decorated in a unique way. This antique patchwork wall-mounted mirror is made of aluminum, MDF, and glass. Comprised of multiple metal mirrors, each section of this piece is hand-distressed to create an antique look that's full of personality, texture, and depth. As an added bonus, this piece can be hung either horizontally or vertically.

​Get the look​: Pottery Barn Antiqued Patchwork Wall Mirror, $299

5. Secure a leaning floor mirror.

This gorgeous free-standing mirror makes for an effortless design, and it would be perfect for last minute touch-ups when you're running out the door. If you go this route, we absolutely recommend securing your leaning mirror to the wall because hallways tend to be high-traffic

6. Add a ton of personality with an art deco mirror.

This 54-inch art deco wall mirror is partially frameless, making it a perfect option for those who want a somewhat simple piece with retro touches. It's beautiful enough on its own, but the gold-trimmed accessory will pair easily with other vibrant accessories, like a hallway bench or rug in shades that complement gold, such as blue, pink, black, green, and purple.

​Get the look​: Ren Will Abi Collection Art Deco Wall Mirror, $548

7. Look for a modern addition with clean lines.

We love the simplicity of this wood frame wall mirror. The modern-meets-minimalist piece features a frameless top half while the bottom portion has a wooden frame with a natural finish. Customers laud its stylishness and how the clean design brings an understated elegance to any hall.