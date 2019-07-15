6 Bohemian Bathroom Lighting Ideas to Get You Singing in the Shower

Image Credit: brizmaker/iStock/GettyImages

Bathrooms are a place to unwind and relax (whilst giving yourself a good scrub, of course) and if there's one style that's perfect for setting the tone, it's bohemian. Nothing says relaxation more than natural textures, a pop of pattern, and laid-back styling, right?

Boho-chic design is heavily inspired by travel and culture. Think shades of pink, blue, and green to represent nature and warm shades of white to work with rattan and brass detailing. If you're after this look for your own bathroom, you can also incorporate a hint of pattern, a variety of textures, and tons of lush foliage to bring the outside in. When it comes to lighting, the same rules apply: Here are six bohemian bathroom lighting ideas to get you singing in the shower.

1. Make it all about bath time.

Jess Oakes envisioned a chandelier above her bathtub, and this domed macrame pendant is a relaxing hint of handcrafted. Thanks to the muted color scheme and natural accessories, this minimal bathroom ticks off the list for all things boho. Someone pass us a cup of herbal tea.

2. It's all about Capiz shell.

Capiz shell is definitely on-trend when it comes to bohemian style, and this bathroom by Caroline Martin is leading the charge with a unique chandelier that creates the perfect boho statement. Adding texture and dimension to the stripped-back, minimal aesthetic, the scalloped design is beautifully layered, with gold tones that add a little extra luster to the room.

3. Go crazy for rattan.

Natural materials are a must in a boho bathroom, and bamboo, rattan, and cane will give your design scheme an instant boost. Plus, ICYMI, there are plenty of options to pick from at the moment!

4. Glam it up.

Bohemian style can be super glam. Exhibit one: this beautiful bathroom lighting idea designed by Three Birds Renovations. Bonnie, the creative director, offset the boho-chic patterned floor tile with a dark floating vanity and vessel sink, patterned pink wall tile, and luxe wall lights with brushed brass backplates and amber glass shades.

5. Think colorful.

Don't assume that in order to have a light and bright bathroom you should stick to an all-white color scheme; there's room for brighter tones, too. And wall sconces are a great way to add a little something different to your bohemian space (as well as a color fix) and will often bring a more luxurious vibe into your washroom.

6. Don't follow the norm.

Going boho means embracing your personality and doing the things that work for you. Just because hanging a ceiling fixture in the middle of the room is a traditional bathroom lighting idea, that doesn't mean you have to. Boho queen Justina Blakeney opted for a sculptural glass pendant to frame the vanity area in her parents' abode, pairing the hints of brass with warm and soft tones complements of reclaimed wood and rattan accents.

Shop a few of our fave sources for boho bathroom lighting:

Want the boho bathroom look for yourself? If you have a penchant for pendants or a crush on chandeliers, these are the places to get your bohemian fix.

Serena & Lily combine breezy California style with casual and coastal design, blending classic influences with modern lines and dreamy textures. Shop the range of relaxed yet refined lighting and add some "wow factor" to your home.

Anthropologie is an easy choice when it comes to boho design and the brand's lighting range is extensive. From fringed numbers to rattan delights, you're sure to find something to add a touch of drama to any space.

A touch louder and a good bit less expensive, Urban Outfitters is Anthropologie's equally impressive younger sibling. Score standout pieces you won't find anywhere else.

Shades of Light offers unique, high-style options that will bring your boho bathroom lighting dreams to life. Many of the styles are produced in-house by the company's own staff of highly trained artisans, so you can rest assured that your purchase will be considered, too.

Hit up World Market for a large selection of affordable finds. You may have to do a little more digging than with other retailers, but there are some serious gems hiding in the mix.