7 Midcentury Modern Hallway Lighting Ideas to Make Your Corridors Feel Fresh

Midcentury modern interior design is popular for a variety of reasons, but many people love it for its versatility. The home decor aesthetic is a fresh take on a retro vibe. And when you're designing a midcentury modern hallway, there are a few ways to add subtle touches of flair, especially with the ceiling lighting fixtures and lamps. For the most part, these design tips will work in an entry hall as well as a standard corridor; you just have to determine how much space you have. Check out these midcentury modern hallway lighting ideas ahead.

1. Add a cool console table lamp.

Everything about this chic lamp and console table combo says midcentury modern design. The light is interesting yet simple with clean lines. Plus, it has a bold gold base and creates a perfect hallway focal point. Try something similar in your own corridor if you have the space. A decor piece that doubles as lighting is always a good choice.

2. Add matching wall lights that frame a mirror.

Symmetry is the name of the game with these brass wall lights. Their luxe color will give any hall a bit of midcentury flair, especially if they frame a large mirror. If you go with fixtures like these (West Elm carries them for a reasonable price), add Edison light bulbs. Also, consider placing the fixtures on dimmers to control the amount of glow.

3. Hang a modern pendant light with a frosted glass shade.

No midcentury modern home is complete without a statement-making hall pendant with a frosted shade. These kinds of orbs are all about combining minimalist elements with the clean lines of MCM style. There are so many different single-bulb ceiling light fixtures to choose from, but something with a matte black base would look stunning in a hall or stairway with painted walls like these.

4. Bring in gold or antique brass accents.

Ready to combine old and new? Go for statement-making lamps like the ones in this space from Studio McGee. The gold bases have a decidedly retro configuration, while the shades feature a modern shape and fresh white color. The solid wood console table with midcentury modern legs completes the look.

5. Opt for a flush mount ceiling light.

Want another way to marry midcentury modern with minimalist touches? Install a white flush mount or semi-flush mount light fixture that features touches of brass. A modern cylindrical shape will work perfectly even if you're short on space.

6. Mount simple black wall sconces.

We love these glossy sconces, especially because they're paired with a graphic accent wall and vintage-style hallway runners. The wall lights are functional without being over the top and would look equally as chic in a matte black shade as well.

7. Skip the ceiling fan, and go for a funky light.