Bright Idea: 12 Flush Mount Lighting Options to Add to Your Dining Room

A good-looking flush mount light fixture can be a game changer in your dining room. Not only do they turn a ceiling into a focal point for the space, but they are also an easy way to elevate your decor instantly. What exactly is a flush mount? According to Lowe's, a flush mount style light is most often a dome-shaped fixture that's mounted flush to the ceiling. A semi-flush light is the same but hangs a bit lower than a standard flush mount. These styles work wonders in homes with low ceilings or any space where you don't want your overhead lights to get in the way of people standing up, like a living room or entryway. But don't think you are stuck with limited style choices when it comes to this kind of light. The possibilities are nearly limitless, so there's sure to be a flush mount fixture that works with your decor.

From boho beaded looks to chandelier-inspired styles and more, flush mount lighting can come in a variety of shapes, colors, and budgets. Scroll down for 12 fixtures we love for inspiration on how to do an easy upgrade to your dining room by adding a new light fixture.

1. Dip into some art deco for extra drama.

Searching for a light that will bring a pop of personality and some extra glamour to your dining room? A semi-flush mount ceiling light with an art deco-inspired base like this fixture from Anthropologie would elevate any area instantly. The globe shape glass shade supplies a dash of contrast to the extra elegant bronze finish. Add a dimmer to create an atmosphere for your next dinner party.

​Get the look:​ Starburst Flush Mount Light,$238.40

2. Get something beaded for a boho vibe.

Prefer your flush mounts with a little pizzazz? A wood-beaded semi-flush light fixture like this one from Overstock brings in some boho spirit to a dining room while still looking sophisticated. Light fixtures are an excellent way to set the tone of a room's decor, so why not take a chance and hang something unexpected?

3. Textured glass takes it up a level.

Looking for a goofproof way to make a small dining room seem larger? Employ a flush mount with a transparent textured glass shade like this classic from Pottery Barn to draw the eye up to the ceiling without further cramping up the space. This timeless style works perfectly in either a modern farmhouse or a traditional setting.

4. Go fancy with facets.

Why settle for a humdrum ceiling light in your dining room when you can have a multi-faceted one? A double-layered flush mount, like the Madelyn Faceted Flush Mount at Anthropologie, adds depth and dimension to the ceiling of any style of dining space. We love this elegant update on the classic drum shade shape.

5. Reach for a retro feel with a chrome finish.

A glam, sculptural semi-flush mount transforms even the starkest of dining room ceilings into an artful scene. This mod look from Lumens feels perfect for a contemporary style space, yet is still giving off seriously cool retro vibes from the '70s.

6. Two-toned is always twice as chic.

If you're a fan of modern dining rooms, then we have the ceiling light for you. A clean-lined flush mount with a two-tone design from CB2 instantly updates a space in a truly minimalist style. This look is the perfect solution for a smaller dining nook in a kitchen where you can install matching fixtures in the rest of the space.

7. Add some glamour with gorgeous globes.

Never underestimate the impact of a shapely ceiling light. A bulbous semi-flush mount with milk glass shades from West Elm makes a bold statement in a dining room or eat-in kitchen. We love the warm brass finish on this one, but there are similar looks in satin nickel for an equally stylish turn.

8. Create a bit of contrast with rod iron.

You can always count on a chic metal ceiling light to brighten up a dining room. Consider a flush mount in an extra dark metal like rod iron or bronze to bring a hint of rustic charm to your dining room. This look from Wayfair is the perfect opportunity to use some incandescent light bulbs and a dimmer to switch up the vibe of your space from ultra-bright to extra moody.

9. Try something in a chandelier style.

Too much of a good thing can be wonderful, especially when it comes to ceiling lights. This semi-flush mount doubles as an eye-catching focal point for any sized dining area. The contemporary chandelier style from Jonathan Adler would work wonders in both modern and regency decor.

10. Get that glow up with some gold.

A little gold goes a long way in a dining room. Find a metal ceiling light with a sleek gold finish to create a stylish and contemporary dining room scene. This simple drum shade style from Bromi Design is a low-key look that packs a punch.

11. Create a casual feel with cane or wicker.

Whether you love boho decor for your home or are into some serious Scandinavian style, you really can't go wrong with a flush mount in this wicker look from Crate and Barrel. The look adds instant warmth and charm to where you dine. And while we've all seen this look everywhere in pendant lights, the flush mount style is a little more low-key in all the right ways.

12. Let your fixture have lots of flair.

The look of natural stone and gold finishes with fluted detailing has popped up everywhere in the last few years. From kitchen to bathroom decor, marble and brass have taken decor to the next level. So why not do it in a fluted flush mount light like this extra stylish fixture from CB2? Try a blush pink light bulb to bring a gorgeous glow to the surroundings. If your dining and living room are in the same area, pick up a few more to use as dramatic wall sconces.