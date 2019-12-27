10 Small Space-Friendly Lighting Ideas to Add to Your Dining Room

Dining rooms come in all shapes and sizes. Luckily, whether you're working with a cramped corner or a simple breakfast bar, the right dining room lighting can elevate the ambiance of the space without taking over the whole room. And if you're a renter, sometimes switching out a light fixture for something a bit more stylish or adding a small table lamp to a countertop can make a world of difference to your decor.

From shapely glass pendants to chic wall sconces, dining room light fixtures for smaller spaces come in an assortment of surprisingly space-savvy styles. You can even slide in a super cool floor lamp to light things up. Scroll down for 11 dining room lighting ideas that will brighten up even the snuggest of spaces.

1. Hang a simple glass globe.

Sticking with simple light fixtures can be a game changer in a modest dining room. An elegant globe pendant composed of a simple white glass from AllModern provides ambient lighting above a dining table that won't overwhelm a small space. This is also an excellent style to hang as a pair over a kitchen island or breakfast bar.

2. Look for a light with organic elements.

If you're a fan of rustic modern dining rooms, then we have a small space-friendly lighting solution for you. A petite pendant with a terra cotta shade brings a touch of texture into a smaller dining room. The 9-inch diameter of this fixture from Shades of Light makes it perfect for an extra small dining space or breakfast nook.

3. Find a flush mount statement light.

A commanding light fixture with an open metal frame doubles as an artful display above a dining table without cramping up the space. This white LED semi-flush mount style from Wayfair is the perfect focal point for a contemporary dining room, where we guarantee it will spark up many conversations.

4. Use dome lights to elevate decor.

A simple metal dome pendant light with gold or brass-finished interior supplies a warm and ambient glow above a small dining table or breakfast bar. The look from AllModern works in just about any style space. Add an incandescent bulb and dimmer to create a whole mood for your next dinner party.

5. Try a single-rod style fixture.

Have a narrow dining space? Wider pendants might be too overwhelming, which is why a ceiling light on a single metal rod like this one from Overstock might do the trick. This rustic style is also an excellent look hanging over a kitchen island.

6. Suspend a slim chandelier.

If you thought there was no such thing as a small space-savvy chandelier, then it's time to think again. This small candelabra-style light fixture with thin metal arms spotted on Build brings a dash of drama to a dining room without overpowering the space. We love it in Spanish or farmhouse interior design.

7. Consider a wall-mounted sconce.

If you are dealing with an extra small room or have to hire an electrician to do some complicated rewiring for overhead lighting, a wall sconce might be the answer for you. A quadruple style like this one from Pottery Barn provides some excellent lighting and can create an instant accent wall in a kitchen nook or beyond.

8. Group smaller pendants together.

Just because you have a small space doesn't mean you have to go small on your lighting. Group a set of glass pendants in various shapes like these moody ones from Litfad for an excellent focal point. While one fixture would work beautifully, hanging three in different styles and heights makes your space feel extra luxe.

9. Opt for an open shade.

Picking overhead lighting that has an open shade will allow natural light to flow into your small room better during the day. This metal geometric fixture from Wayfair is the perfect example of both not blocking out sunlight and creating a small space-friendly focal point for a snug dining room.

10. A chic floor lamp can be awesome.

Don't have the right wiring for overhead lighting? Or maybe your dining and living room are one space and you don't want to break things up too much with a large fixture overhead. Explore using a floor lamp to provide both excellent ambiance while you dine and the perfect reading light while you curl up on the couch. This glam style from Lumens is on the pricey side, but a high arch style will definitely work this dual purpose.

11. Add extra lighting with a table lamp.

Low on natural light in your dining area? Sometimes even a pendant won't do the trick if you're dining during the day. Find a stylish table lamp for a credenza or counter like this one from CB2. The simple design doesn't add too much clutter to what is already a small room. Find a look that compliments the decor or one that is eclectic for a pop of personality.