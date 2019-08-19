8 Midcentury Statement Lighting Styles to Take Your Dining Room to the Next Level

While some aspects of midcentury design are pretty self-evident — molded plywood shapes a la Eames, tulip tables, Wishbone chairs — there's one area that often gets neglected when creating a midcentury modern dining room: lighting. And it's a shame. As intimidating as swapping out light fixtures can ​seem​ at first, it's actually one of the most practical yet impactful changes you can make to a space. And unlike other home improvement projects, you can take it with you when it's time to relocate to your next midcentury manse. If you're looking to make a dramatic change to your dining room lighting setup, look no further than some of our favorite retro-cool ideas below.

1. Sputnik-Style Chandeliers

What could be more MCM than a bold Sputnik chandelier? These atomic-style light fixtures instantly add drama and quirk to your dining room no matter its size. Perhaps that's why we've been spotting this Jonathan Adler piece — and many styles like it — just about everywhere in recent seasons.

2. Mobile Chandeliers

A close relative of the Sputnik style, mobile chandeliers borrow their delicately suspended shape from modern art and bring a definite sense of movement to your next MCM dinner party.

3. Bubble Lamps

When it comes to midcentury modern design, there are hardly two names more prominent than George Nelson and Herman Miller. In 1952, while serving as Herman Miller's design director, Nelson crafted the very first bubble lamp by spinning a skeleton of steel wires on a turntable and wrapping it with translucent plastic until it was covered in a smooth, washable film. "When you put a light in it, it glowed." (Long story short: Your dining room will never look better.)

4. Metallic Mesh Pendants

Serious question: Is there anything cooler than the mind-bending effect of LED light diffused through these airy mesh structures? We didn't think so. These Tom Dixon fixtures are not only swoon-worthy but can also be gently bent to create different dimensions to suit your space. How's that for a party trick?

5. Shaded Sconces

Sconces in a dining room? Believe it. This signature midcentury modern style is making a comeback, and we love the trendy restaurantesque vibe it brings to at-home dining.

6. Cluster Chandeliers

Whether you purchase each pendant individually (it's okay, we're type A too) or opt for a prearranged cluster configuration like this one, there's no denying that multiple lights are better than one when it comes to creating a high-drama effect.

7. Marquee Chandeliers

If "marquee" makes you think of those cheesy de facto lights around your rental's bathroom mirror, it's time for a shift in perspective. Modern marquee-inspired lights take this longstanding shape off the wall and transform it into a statement-light format.

8. Multipendant Arrangements

Pro tip: One of our favorite ways to achieve a glamorous, eye-catching look without splurging on spendy midcentury light fixtures is to line up several more affordable options to create an irresistible focal point above the dinner table. Hey, it's more money left over for hosting your next soiree, right?