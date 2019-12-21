Drum Lighting for the Dining Room That's Guaranteed to Elevate Each and Every Meal

An eye-catching light fixture can elevate the ambiance of your entire dining room. Not only can it turn your ceiling into the focal point, but a chic drum shade — aka a shape that has the same diameter at the top and bottom — is an easy way to update a dining room without revamping the entire space. The classic style works in just about any space of your home and comes in a wide range of looks that will enhance any home decor. The versatile drum can be hung lower over a dining table or slightly higher in pairs above a kitchen island.

From simple flush mounts to stunning chandeliers, this popular fixture type is available in a plethora of styles, colors, and budgets. Scroll down for 12 drum lighting ideas to brighten up your dining room.

1. Employ a space-savvy flush mount.

Looking for a stylish way to dress up a small dining room? Install a flush mount light fixture with a neutral fabric shade to draw the eye up to the ceiling without further cramping your space. The gold finish of this base adds an extra touch of style that makes this otherwise plain fixture pop.

2. Look for a drum light with decorative accents.

A chic low-hanging drum chandelier with natural wood details brings a Scandi touch to this dining room table. The sleek slightly over-sized look from Perigold comes in a few different wood finishes and shade colors that will work perfectly in any modern setting.

3. Keep it casual.

Prefer drum lighting for the dining room, but want to keep it simple like this look from Target? This fixture's minimalist design and natural colored linen shade make a subtle statement that's far from boring. We love this look for an apartment where you want to switch out a fixture but don't want to spend a lot of money to add some style.

4. Or, amp up the glam.

Or, perhaps you prefer something with a little more spice when it comes to drum lighting for the dining room? CB2 has this ring of clear glass crystal pegs supported by brushed brass, and it is exactly what the doctor ordered. It will certainly up the wow factor in a contemporary setting and is sure to be a conversation starter.

5. Cover it in crystals.

And speaking of statement-making ceiling light for the dining room, this pendant light clad in rectangular crystals from Pottery Barn will make even the starkest of spaces feel rich and elegant. It's the perfect solution to when you want the effect of a beaded or crystal chandelier, but still like the sleek look of a drum pendant.

6. Or, cover it with cork.

Clean lines and a shade covered in cork? Now that's what we call a drum lighting win-win! Not to mention, it's a pretty snazzy way to bring an organic element into your dining room. We like the polished nickel finish of the base that adds an extra layer of sophistication. This fixture from World Market would look extra lovely in a dining area that also shares space with a living room.

7. Incorporate texture.

On the other hand, if industrial style speaks to you, something like this hammered bronze option from Crate and Barrel might be more your speed. The textured drum shade will add worldly charm to your dining table in no time. We like this hanging light in a moody dining room, but it would work equally well over a kitchen island.

8. Bring in some bamboo.

Add a light fixture with a drum shade that has a little something extra like this look from Litfad. The Japanese-inspired material and shape would look gorgeous in a Scandinavian or midcentury modern setting. It takes the traditional drum pendant light and elevates it into something truly unique.

9. Double up on colorful drums.

Go for something really unexpected over a kitchen island or dining area like these green drum pendants from Litfad. Double up with two smaller fixtures for an even bigger impact. Lighting is an excellent way to add a twist to your decor.

10. Mix metallic finishes.

A little metal goes a long way with drum lighting for the dining room. For example, this chandelier from Shades of Light featuring a matte metal shade showcases a copper-finished interior. The combo makes a sophisticated statement without the addition of fussy details.

11. Try a tiered look.

Never underestimate the impact of a shapely ceiling light. This fabric drum pendant with a tiered shade creates instant visual interest in a dining room. Add some incandescent light bulbs and a dimmer to provide warm, ambient lighting.

12. Keep things in the clear.

Drum fixtures don't have to block out all the light. Try a ceiling light with a clear glass shade like this charmer from AllModern. The size makes it an excellent solve for smaller spaces. Double or triple up in a larger dining room or over a kitchen island. And don't forget some Edison style bulbs for some extra special effects seen here.