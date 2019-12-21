9 Coastal Dining Room Lighting Ideas to Complete Your Seaside Decor

It's no secret that some of our favorite interior design tricks revolve around bringing the outdoors in. Thanks to indoor plants and coastal-inspired decor, being at home can feel like a breath of fresh air or a weekend at the beach even in the comfort of your living room. (Okay, okay, that's a stretch, but it's pretty close.)

The Best Coastal Dining Room Lighting

This Serena & Lily chandelier gives a nod to tradition with a classic tiered silhouette, while the abaca and coconut beads allow it to maintain a casual, relaxed vibe. While the scale of this piece is quite grand, the airy materials mean that you can use this in a small or large dining space without overwhelming the room.

Invite rich textures into your home with this oversize drum chandelier from Ballard Designs. It's hand-woven from rattan and natural seagrass — meaning it creates a beautiful neutral color palette to pair with similar shades or coastal colors.

Becki Owens proves that coastal dining room lighting doesn't have to feature nautical rope, seashells, or coral. For this beach-chic eatery, she went with a pair of glass geometric lanterns that impart a hint of Spanish-influence to a cool and relaxed seaside design, while the brass finish adds a dash of glam.

The shape of this globe chandelier from Birch Lane is simple and modern — the perfect combination — while the rope construction gives a nautical nod to the dining room. For a large rectangular table, pair two of the chandeliers side-by-side for a striking but balanced look.

While wood-beaded coastal dining room lighting is fairly common, it's the stunning draped composition of this fixture that sets it apart from the rest. Pair with light woods and sea blue accents for a vacation-worthy dining experience.

Weathered gold and rustic rope make this globe chandelier ideal for a coastal dining room. Style yours with Windsor-style chairs (as seen here) and a painted wood table to match the relaxed, simple aesthetic.

With gold tones and recognizable cage-like fronts, few things feel more nautical than classic bulkhead ship lights. This unique buoy pendant light from Soho Home updates that iconic look, bringing it into modern homes with a minimal globe shape and white gloss glass. It's wrapped in that familiar aged brass frame to add coastal style to any dining room.

This West Elm chandelier adds a modern edge to coastal dining room lighting thanks to tiered capiz shells hanging from a rectangular frame. Highlight the pearlescent quality of the natural material by pairing it with a complementary palette — pink, violet, light blue, beige, gray — and plenty of light, airy materials.

While this rectangular, gold lantern-style pendant from Serena & Lily could work beautifully with a myriad of dining room styles, we love it with seaside-inspired decor. The shape of the lantern allows it to feel just a touch elevated and formal, but the absence of glass keeps the vibe relaxed and airy — the ideal mix for coastal dining room lighting.