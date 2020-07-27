20 Coastal Sofas for That Beachy Comfort We're Constantly Craving

While a waterside retreat might not be in the cards for all of us, fortunately, imbuing our homes with beachy charm is. Coastal decor blends the laidback, come-in-and-stay-awhile vibe of bohemian interiors with the restrained color palette (think: neutrals and blues) and soothing decor that makes Scandi-design so beloved. This means plenty of wood, an emphasis on natural light, and layering in lots of texture through woven materials such as rattan, wicker, and sisal.

A cornerstone of any interior that prioritizes lounging is furniture that beckons you to kick up your heels and relax after a long day. And when lounging is in order, is there any factor that's more of a priority than your sofa? Seaside-inspired furniture steers clear of anything too precious or traditional and instead places the emphasis on deep, cushy seats covered in natural fibers — linen, wool, cotton — that add a textural component and an organic quality to interiors. Check out the following 20 hardworking coastal sofas to get your shopping spree started on the right foot.

Looking for a coastal sofa with modern undertones? An armless settee, like this beauty from CB2, has clean lines and sits low to the ground for a decidedly contemporary feel that's ideal for the minimalist at heart. Don't forget to double-check that the height of your coffee table and end tables will still work with your new sofa.

Slipcovered furniture has an inherently relaxed vibe that works well in casual homes and wins folks over with its ease — spills and dirt don't stand a chance. All you have to do is remove the cover and wash. This coastal sofa by Maiden Home combines the simplicity of a scaled-down frame and single-seat cushion with breezy upholstery and loose back pillows, for a perch you'd love to sink into.

Expansive sofas can be a bit staid and bulky. Look for unique details, like the visible wood base and corners on this coastal sofa from McGee & Co. to break up the upholstery — they also add plenty of warmth ​and​ contrast beautifully with the gray fabric.

With a caned back and cool blueish-gray upholstery, this coastal sofa from Anthropologie is pretty close to perfect. And that's especially true if space is at a premium, or you just prefer a cozy spot to unwind with a good book.

Coastal sectionals are hardworking pieces that make a welcome addition, whether you're looking to maximize seating or you simply long for a spacious place to kick it solo. This one from West Elm features a wood platform and clean lines with square arms, and it can be customized with a variety of fabrics and wood finishes.

Beachy homes are infused with lots of texture, from reclaimed wood-adorned ceilings and floors, to woven pendants and jute rugs. But why stop there? Infuse additional character with a coastal sofa like this daybed showcasing cane detailing and white lacquer — the hard lines will appeal to art deco enthusiasts, too.

Looking for a timeless option without cliché seaside motifs? Try stripes, like the French blue seersucker on this roll arm, tight-back coastal sofa from Serena & Lily. The measured pattern looks equally at home in a variety of interiors from traditional to farmhouse and brings a casual vibe to a formal silhouette.

As the name implies, this dreamy sofa from Anthropologie is all about relaxation. The seemingly casual design flaunts pale blue linen upholstery, a deep seat, and down-filled cushions (including two that literally drape over the arms) — all of which beckon you to sit and stay for a while. The turned French oak legs are the perfect finishing touch.

Sectional sofas that are both stylish and comfortable often come with a hefty price tag ... until now. This design by Castlery has everything on our wish lists — from the plush cushions to the soft lines to the wooden legs — and we don't even have to break the bank to get it. Plus, with extra money left over, we can also get a throw and a couple of accent pillows.

Channel tufting and curves are two trends that are very popular at the moment, and with one look at this sofa from Urban Outfitters, it's easy to see why. The organic silhouette and tailored design result in a sophisticated piece of furniture that will always look good, no matter how many times you doze off to sleep on it.

You know what they say: ​Good things come to those who wait.​ Well, those same words of wisdom apply to this made-to-order piece of furniture from McGee & Co. with a lead-time of about 10 to 18 weeks. But you can't rush perfection, or in this case, a curved-back sofa with sloped arms and a tight-pulled seat.

If you've been looking for a coastal sofa with a simple silhouette that feels relaxed yet sophisticated, your search is over. The two-seater Wells Sofa from Crate & Barrel has a slim frame that allows more room for super comfy cushions. And bonus: The legs are made from sustainably-sourced solid wood.

Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd has somewhat of a cult following and rightfully so, thanks to its stylish and sustainable products. One of which is the thoughtfully designed Floyd Sofa, which flaunts a minimal frame that can be assembled or disassembled quickly and easily. The double-layered cushions offer a comfy seat, while the durable stain-resistant performance fabrics guarantee your sofa will continue to look good for years to come.

Nothing says coastal style more than a material like natural rattan. Enter this gorgeous handcrafted sofa from Serena & Lily. The elegant curved silhouette nods to Palm Beach style and offers a welcome dose of warmth. Complete the summer-ready design with an assortment of colorful throw pillows. We can just imagine lounging on this perch in front of a sun-filled window with an ice-cold glass of rosé.

Add midcentury flair to your beach-chic abode with this cool gray design from Article. You really can't go wrong with sofa features like a tufted seat cushion, square arms, round bolsters, and tapered wooden legs. But beyond the good looks, this piece also happens to be pretty comfy thanks to high-density foam and a nice seat depth.

If you prefer to mix your coastal home decor style with a hint of glam, you're in for a treat in the form of this sofa by Rove Concepts. Follow the brand's lead and opt for the teal-colored velvet upholstery that calls to mind blue-green ocean waves. If that particular hue feels a bit too bold, keep in mind that there are a variety of other color and fabric options to choose from. Besides the color, the sumptuous triple-layer foam cushions wrapped in goose feathers offer a dreamy place to sit, while the polished stainless steel frame adds a little extra sparkle.

Have you been dreaming of furniture with cane detailing? You're not alone. We've found a laidback loveseat that checks all of our boxes and then some. Whether you're looking for a small living room or office sofa, this petite design from Castlery will undoubtedly add an air of sophistication to your space. The wood frame flaunts a natural cane back, while the light gray cushions invite a comfy place to sit. Oh, and the price isn't too bad, either.

At the intersection of coastal style and minimalism, you'll find this buttonless tufted sofa from West Elm. The effortless design is made up of cushions upholstered in a sandy-colored fabric and wrapped in a wood frame flaunting an elegant ash finish. You can rest easy knowing that the simple and clean lines will fit right in with the rest of your pared-down home decor.

Give the living space in your beach cottage a classic touch with this handsome design from Burke Decor. While the light wood, Windsor-inspired frame is definitely the star of the show — adding a note of English charm — the piece just wouldn't be complete without the greige upholstery showcased on both the back cushions and the seat. The picture-perfect combination looks and feels simultaneously stylish and casual.

Once upon a time, slipcovered sofas were all the rage (you may even remember seeing one in your parents' or grandparents' house), but like most design trends, they eventually fell out of favor. Well, good news ... the retro accent is making a comeback, but today's version is much more modern and tailored. For instance, check out this sectional sofa from Sixpenny. It boasts a contemporary silhouette that would look stunning in any coastal family room. And with a deep seat and pillowy back cushions — all safely covered by a fitted slipcover — it would also make a perfect addition to movie night.