How to Easily Add Fluting to the IKEA Billy Bookcase

By Alice & Lois September 30, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Sara Albers

Turn a plain white bookcase into a new favorite piece of furniture in your home with this IKEA hack. We added moulding to the front of the cabinet doors in a natural wood color. We also added wood grain contact paper on the back panel to carry though the light wood look.

Advertisement

Wouldn't a few more of these bookcases look so great together along a wall in your living room?

Adding fluting to a piece of furniture is a simple way to add your own DIY touch. Like this fluted side table we made. Instead of using dowels, we opted for a rigged chair rail moulding in pine. This gives a unique fluted look and less cuts with the saw.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Things You'll Need

Step 1

Put together the bookcase per directions. Before you slide in the back panel, add contact paper to the top half of the panel (so it will show at the back of the open shelves). Use a wallpaper scraper to remove any bubbles when applying the sticky side to panel.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 2

Measure the inside of cabinet door fronts. The inside rectangle shape is a little over 34 inches tall by 12 inches wide. We used 16 pieces on each cabinet. You can use a hand saw or, even faster, a table saw to cut the pieces. Cut each moulding piece at 34 inches in length. You will be able to get two from each 8-foot moulding.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 3

Place each piece of moulding on the door front and sand the edges if they are a little long.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 4

Use wood glue to adhere the moulding pieces to the door fronts. Allow to dry overnight. Place books on top of fluting to hold down the wood while drying.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 5

To remove a bit of the yellowish color of the raw wood, apply a thin layer of white wash stain. Wipe with towel, and then allow to dry. Hang the cabinet doors onto the bookshelf. Start to style those shelves!

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Image Credit: Sara Albers

Advertisement

Alice & Lois

Alice & Lois

Alice & Lois is a DIY and lifestyle blog where twin sisters Sara and Melissa share their inspiration, projects, connection and celebrate the good in life. They create inspiring posts centered around home, family, style and creativity, specializing in simple, yet sophisticated DIY projects. Sara and Melissa live in two very different places – Sara is in the heart of the midwest, Indianapolis and Melissa in the majestic ski town of Crested Butte, Colorado. Alice & Lois was named one of the Top 10 DIY and Decorating Blogs by the editors of Better Homes and Gardens in 2015 and 2016 and recently named one of the Top 30 DIY Blogs to Follow by Domino.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy