Animal-First Architecture: DIY Luxury Fluted Cat Tower

We are loving the animal-first architecture trend. Take, for example, our favorite cat tower, which is seriously stylish but also pretty pricey. So, we hacked an IKEA side table to get a DIY similar look for less. This step-by-step tutorial is simple — all it boils down to is adding fluted dowels and bouclé pillow pads — yet the payoff is large. You'll no longer have to endure the eyesore of carpet-covered cat houses or cat trees in your living room, and kitty will have a soft spot to lounge and nap in style.