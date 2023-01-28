First there was #cottagecore, then there was #cluttercore, and now the internet is abuzz with #weirdcore. This trending aesthetic is all about fantasy art and funky decor, and one home accessory that lends itself perfectly to it is a mushroom stool. We decided to DIY instead of buy, so we could customize the size and fabric of our stool — and we used none other than a $5 bucket to make it! Keep scrolling if you'd like to make a fabulously fun mushroom stool (and storage container) for your own home, too.