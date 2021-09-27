A floor mirror is not only an attractive accessory for your home, but also a practical one too. We really like the shape of this simple arched mirror, but we absolutely ​adored​ the upholstered edges of this high-end one on 1stdibs — so much so that we were inspired to put our DIY know-how to good use and get the look for less. By wrapping super inexpensive foam pipe insulation tubes with fabric and attaching them around the edge, we were able to get pretty darn close to the original. You can rest assured that whenever you check your outfits or snap your selfies, you'll be doing so in style.