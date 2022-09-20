These DIY Linen-Covered Pumpkins Are So Charming

By Alice & Lois September 20, 2022
Image Credit: Sara Albers
DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Get ready for your autumnal decor to dazzle this year: these paper mâché (cardboard) craft pumpkins covered in linen fabrics are simply darling. By using cut strips of fabric and Mod Podge, this is an easy DIY craft for all ages. Choose fabrics to match your color scheme, and then pair them with real pumpkins and gourds for an eye-catching display.

Things You'll Need

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Step 1

To begin, measure and cut the fabric. For small pumpkins we cut 2-inches-by-6.5-inches strips of fabric. Large pumpkins are four inches wide by 11 inches long. Cut the corners off the top of the fabric pieces.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Step 2

Apply the Mod Podge to one side of the fabric using a sponge brush.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Step 3

One by one, apply the fabric strips to the pumpkin. You'll want to start near the stem with the cut corners on the fabric pieces at the top. Smooth the fabric with your fingers.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Step 4

Keep gluing the fabric strips to the pumpkin until you have covered the entire pumpkin. Allow to dry. To seal, brush an additional layer of Mod Podge over the fabric.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
How charming are these? Your Halloween and Thanksgiving decor just got a design-worthy upgrade.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
