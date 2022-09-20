These DIY Linen-Covered Pumpkins Are So Charming

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Get ready for your autumnal decor to dazzle this year: these paper mâché (cardboard) craft pumpkins covered in linen fabrics are simply darling. By using cut strips of fabric and Mod Podge, this is an easy DIY craft for all ages. Choose fabrics to match your color scheme, and then pair them with real pumpkins and gourds for an eye-catching display.