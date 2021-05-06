These Citrusy Living-Room Accents From Walmart Scream Summer Vacation

As soon as the summer sun starts shining through your windows, it's a signal to give your living space a bright seasonal upgrade. While you can't exactly outfit your home with palm trees and beach towels, you ​can​ emulate the same calm, poolside vibes by adding a few bright, citrus-inspired accent pieces.

Ready for a staycation? Keep scrolling to find your favorite editor-approved citrus decor pieces that'll bring summertime indoors this year — all from Walmart.com.

This chartreuse candle commands the attention of the room without ever having to light one of its three wicks. But if you do want a summery fragrance, pick from fresh scents like lemongrass, grapefruit, ginger, and pink pepper.

Give your couch some bright-colored texture with this tufted tassel wonder. Summertime oomph? Coming right up.

This wingback chair takes a classic shape and turns up the energy with a bright lemony hue. With modern details (looking at you, brass legs) and super soft fabric, it's a cooler-than-you accent that instantly lifts the mood.

The only thing better than a sunshine-y color palette? Deep ocean hues to offset it and dial up the summer spirit. This faux suede pillow fits the bill.

This ready-to-hang wall art is an easy and affordable way to bring in a retro beach-town aesthetic no matter how far you actually live from water.

Add another blue-hued statement piece to round out your color story. This simple ceramic table lamp features a round drum shade to bring a touch of mid-century to your space.