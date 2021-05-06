These Citrusy Living-Room Accents From Walmart Scream Summer Vacation

By Alex Taylor May 6, 2021
As soon as the summer sun starts shining through your windows, it's a signal to give your living space a bright seasonal upgrade. While you can't exactly outfit your home with palm trees and beach towels, you ​can​ emulate the same calm, poolside vibes by adding a few bright, citrus-inspired accent pieces.

Ready for a staycation? Keep scrolling to find your favorite editor-approved citrus decor pieces that'll bring summertime indoors this year — all from Walmart.com.

Colonial Candle Lemongrass GingerWick Candle, $18

This chartreuse candle commands the attention of the room without ever having to light one of its three wicks. But if you do want a summery fragrance, pick from fresh scents like lemongrass, grapefruit, ginger, and pink pepper.

Better Homes & Gardens Woven Tufted Decorative Lumbar Pillow, $14.87

Give your couch some bright-colored texture with this tufted tassel wonder. Summertime oomph? Coming right up.

14Karat Home Monica Wingback Chair, $159.97

This wingback chair takes a classic shape and turns up the energy with a bright lemony hue. With modern details (looking at you, brass legs) and super soft fabric, it's a cooler-than-you accent that instantly lifts the mood.

Mainstays Faux Suede Decorative Square Throw Pillow, $7.88

The only thing better than a sunshine-y color palette? Deep ocean hues to offset it and dial up the summer spirit. This faux suede pillow fits the bill.

The Stupell Home Decor Pink and Green Surfboards in a Yellow Retro Van Wall Plaque Art, $59.28

This ready-to-hang wall art is an easy and affordable way to bring in a retro beach-town aesthetic no matter how far you actually live from water.

Harper Ceramic Table Lamp, $65.76

Add another blue-hued statement piece to round out your color story. This simple ceramic table lamp features a round drum shade to bring a touch of mid-century to your space.

Better Homes & Gardens Decorative Throw Pillow, $12.87

Face it: You can never have too many throw pillows, especially one that's this giant, soft, and cozy. Plus, this bold one can work as a comfy floor cushion for extra seating when you have guests over for a summer soirée.

