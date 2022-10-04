Hidden Valley's New Home Collection Will Dress(ing) Up Your Space

This may well be a bold statement, but you can put ranch on anything: salad, french fries, pizza, and even straight on your bed. If you're questioning that last one, just wait until you see Hidden Valley's new home collection, in which the brand is selling products like bedding, shower curtains, and coasters, all with a quirky ranch dressing design.

The ranch-inspired decor comes in partnership with Dani Dazey, an interior designer and artist who is all about maximalism. Using bold patterns and bright colors as a form of self-expression, you can't help but feel joy when seeing her striking creations.

"I'm a huge fan of Hidden Valley Ranch — its bold flavor perfectly matches my bold design aesthetic," Dazey told Kitchn.

The collection features splashes of green in-between Hidden Valley Ranch bottles and slices of pizza. While the assortment is currently sold out on the Hidden Valley website, our fingers are crossed that there will be a restock soon, as it's only available for a limited time.

Hidden Valley is one of the most known names when it comes to dressing brands, so its no wonder it has pushed itself into the home decor space — and it isn't the first food brand to do so. Chipotle recently came out with a hilarious water cup candle, while Dairy Queen created Blizzard-scented pillows. If anything, the products can be an amusing gift for a friend. Seriously, who wouldn't want a ranch bottle shower curtain?

You can browse the full collection on the Hidden Valley website, but proceed with caution — you may find yourself with a sudden craving for ranch.