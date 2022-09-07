Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Blizzard-Scented Pillows for Fall

Forget candles and diffusers — there's a new way to bring some fall fragrance into your home. Enter Dairy Queen's throw pillows that smell like fall-themed Blizzards.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Yes, you read that right. The beloved snack and ice cream chain is entering the home decor market with scented throw pillows.

"Each year, our Fall Blizzard Treat Menu offers the popular flavors of fall, and the new pillow flights bring our fan-favorite treats to life in a fresh way with scents and style," said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President, Marketing at ADQ. "Our fans will be inspired to grab a Blizzard Treat, snuggle up, and take in the scents of the season with friends and family."

Advertisement

The pillows come in two "flights," or mini collections. The first includes a cinnamon roll–shaped pillow that is, of course, scented like the Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat. It's paired with two square accent pillows inspired by the OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard Treat.

Advertisement

The second centers around a pumpkin pie–shaped pillow scented like the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat. Its square accent pillows represent the SNICKERS® Brownie Blizzard Treat and the REESE'S® Take 5 Blizzard Treat.

Sadly, these pillows aren't available for purchase, but you can enter a sweepstakes to win them. Between today and September 16, head to Dairy Queen's Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter pages to look for posts about the pillows. Make sure you're following the Dairy Queen account, then leave a comment with your favorite fall Blizzard flavor and the hashtag #DQPillowSweepstakes to enter for your chance to win one of these two pillow flights. (You can check out the fine print here.)

And, of course, if you're actually looking to taste these fall flavors, you can head to your local DQ to try all those scents as real, edible Blizzards. (Not a bad idea if you live somewhere with a stifling September heat wave!)