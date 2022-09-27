Our Place's New Tableware 'Ecosystem' Is Exactly What Your Kitchen Is Missing

By Pauline Lacsamana September 27, 2022
Our Place has been on a roll with three tiny cookware launches, but the latest addition to its lineup might be the largest one yet. Today, the internet-favorite brand has debuted its new Tableware Ecosystem, and it's going to be a complete game changer in the kitchen.

The Our Place Tableware Ecosystem has everything you need to prep, cook, serve, and store all your meals. In the new collection, you can find hand-glazed plates, bowls, platters, carafes, mugs, drinking glasses, and more. Made from premium stoneware, the collection is available in a range of sizes and colorways to meet all your hosting needs.

But unlike your average tableware, these pieces can serve more than one purpose and are totally multifunctional. For example, you can use a bowl to prep and cook ingredients, use one of the sleek plates to serve the dish, and later clean off the plates and use them as bowl covers for tasty leftovers. Genius, right?

If you're not sold by the innovative designs, the collection is also dishwasher, oven, microwave, and fridge safe. Plus, the Tableware Ecosystem is stackable, making it a total space-saver and perfect for small kitchens.

Shop the Our Place Tableware Ecosystem

1. Full Plates (set of 4), $60

These plates are perfect for everything from big dishes to small snacks and are available in four sizes: Full ($60), Midi ($50), Demi ($40), and Mini ($30).

2. Midi Bowls (set of 4), $60

Ideal for meal prep, soup, or family-style dishes and available in three sizes: Midi ($60), Demi ($50), and Mini ($40).

3. Gather Platters (set of 2), $65

Exactly what you need to serve up appetizers.

4. Gather Bowls (set of 2), $75

Great for salads and shared dishes.

5. Night + Day Carafe, $125

Use this sleek carafe for water or add any of the attachments to turn it into a wine aerator.

6. Night + Day Mugs (set of 4), $55

These mugs are just the right size to sip on your daily coffee or tea.

7. Night + Day Drinking Glasses (set of 4), $50

These hand-blown glasses can be used for everything from cocktails to water.

