Create a Spice Drawer Organizer That Keeps Things Tidy and Neat

Nothing elevates a simple sauce or bland dish quicker than spices — a pinch of this and a dash of that. But storing a large spice collection in your kitchen cabinets makes it tricky to see exactly which ones you have, and not everyone has countertop space for storing a spice rack or caddy out in the open. A drawer organizer keeps your spices tidy, visible, and right at your fingertips. In this DIY, we're sharing how to build simple wooden drawer inserts that will help you spice up your cooking in a much more organized fashion. Bonus points if you transfer your spices to these pretty glass spice jars with wooden tops and matching labels.