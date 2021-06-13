An Editor's Honest Review of the Evermill Spice Rack

When it comes to interiors, the kitchen is my favorite room to design. For me, it's the heart of the home — where people go to connect over a great meal, get lost within an inspiring cookbook, or treat ourselves to something comforting.

I believe that what we place on our kitchen counters matters. While I do like to have some of my appliances and cookware out on display, I don't like things to be too cluttered. I like things to be neat and tidy — but not too sterile. I want items at arms reach when cooking, but I don't want chaos. However, I do want my kitchen to look like someone lives there. My husband feels the same way. He appreciates convenience more than anything, and if he can easily reach for whatever he needs without having to go digging in drawers and cabinets, he's a happy home chef.

Enter Evermill: a gorgeous countertop spice rack that you'll love having out on your counter.

About the Rack

You can choose from four different finishes/colors for the rack, so most likely you'll be able to find one that matches your decor and style. I went with black because it complements the black cabinet hardware in my modern Cali-style kitchen. Other colors to choose from are Gunmetal, Silver, and White. While mine sits upon my counter, there is also an option to mount the rack on the wall.

The amber-colored jars are lovely and design-worthy, with an opening that is wide enough for measuring spoons of all sizes, or if you simply want to grab a generous pinch of something.

The the rack arrives with empty jars and all of the spices in sealed packages. You get to add the spices to the jars, so everything feels really fresh. Also, the spices are 100% organic, sourced globally, and ground in small batches. That sounds good, right?

About the Sets

​Dimensions:​ 9.65 inches high by 18 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep

​Spices Include:​

Allspice

Bay leaves

Captain's Blend (as you might imagine, this mix pairs well with seafood, not to mention and Bloody Marys – it's that celery seed! – and French fries)

Cayenne

Cinnamon

Cloves

Coriander Seeds

Cumin

Evermill Blend (the house favorite with a blend of lemon peel, white pepper, onion, garlic, ginger and more – Evermill suggest to try it on ​everything​ – I'm thinking a cauliflower rice stir fry with vegetables would be nice)

Harissa

Italian

Mustard Seeds

Nutmeg

Oregano

Paprika

Red Pepper Flakes

Sumac

Turmeric

​Dimensions:​ 6 inches high by 18 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep

​Spices Include:​

Bay leaves

Captain's Blend

Cayenne

Cinnamon

Cumin

Evermill Blend

Harissa

Italian

Oregano

Paprika

Red Pepper Flakes

Turmeric

So, if you're like me, you'll be able to retire that basket full of unruly spices or the headache of rooting around in cabinets looking for bay leaves while your recipe is underway. Yes, this may be a little bit on the pricey side, however if you value good design ​and​ organic ingredients, this spice rack will make itself at home in your kitchen, perfectly.

Note: If you do prefer to keep your spices in a drawer, Evermill also offers the In-Drawer Spice Rack.