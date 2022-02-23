Add These Sexy Kitchen Shelving Options to Your Cart

When fantasizing about swoon-worthy kitchen components, shelving might not typically be top of mind. Drooling over tiled backsplashes, trendy countertop materials, and futuristic appliances might be more commonplace, but kitchen shelves are the unsung heroes of kitchen functionality — and aesthetically pleasing ones deserve far more fanfare.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To help give them their much-deserved due, we've rounded up a lavish list of sexy open kitchen shelves on the market right now.

These classy, three-tired shelves from Homary are as sleek as it gets, with their time-honored wood and gold accent combination. The curved shape of the gold iron frames has a distinctly art deco look that's sure to bring a touch of retro sophistication to any kitchen.

Can a shelf be soothing? Yes! Minimalism is the name of the game with this set of four white steel shelves from Tee Books. Elegant and discreet without the bells and whistles, these shelves become one with your kitchen wall and provide easy access to whatever you're storing on them.

Anthropologie is getting in on the natural wood and brass action, with this chic take on open shelving. Made from acacia wood with an iron frame, this is a classy wall-mounted unit imbued with a serene strength.

Advertisement

This unique, three-tiered shelving unit from Arhaus will add some spunk to your space, while still serving up supreme function. The asymmetry of the nesting tiers provides visual intrigue. Arhaus offers a few other models in this Wilson style, including a Quad Shelf and a Narrow Triple Shelf.

The Streamline shelving unit from West Elm is tailor-made for your kitchenware storage needs, with a modular design suited for plates, bowls, mugs, and cups. The mild steel frame has a dark bronze finish, while the engineered wood is coated with either an oak or mahogany veneer.

Usher elegance into your kitchen with this white and brass shelving unit from Pottery Barn. Its satisfying right-angled steel frame in gold complements the white of the four shelves with a Hollywood Regency-style flair, providing functional glamour.

Advertisement

This collectible piece from the 1960s French designers Adrien Audoux and Frida Minet features three tiers of glass mounted on Audoux-Minet's signature rope frame. Available on 1stDibs, the shelving unit is an heirloom-quality statement piece you won't find in any other kitchen.

These reversible shelves from West Elm offer clever adaptability, depending on the direction you mount them. In one orientation, they serve as handy mini shelves with a slender bar railing. But flip them over, and this railing provides the perfect rod for hanging kitchen utensils and other items using S hooks. Available in sand and dark bronze or acorn and antique brass in either 18" or 30" sizes, these little guys will bring your kitchen functionality to the next level.