10 Transforming Organizers to Maximize a Small Kitchen

Making room for stuff in a small kitchen is no easy feat. Fortunately, there are tons of cool, foldout kitchen supplies that offer up extra storage opportunities — without taking up too much space. To help make organizing your tiny kitchen go smoother, we rounded up some of our favorite transformative kitchenware on the web. From expandable dish racks to foldout breakfast bars and beyond, here are 10 convertible items that will help you make the most of the space you have.

Why waste space on a standalone kitchen island when you can use a savvy foldout table instead? This sleek contraption converts into a food or beverage bar in seconds and lays flat against the wall when not in use.

Keeping bulky pans and lids organized in a small kitchen can be tricky. Thankfully, this steel kitchenware holder slides out of your cabinet and provides a streamlined space to store your pans and lids.

The only thing better than a multifunctional kitchen cart is one that collapses when not in use. This clever rolling option easily folds and opens, and can be used as either a kitchen island or side cart.

Looking for a smart way to utilize the space between your refrigerator and kitchen countertops? This slender cabinet-inspired rolling pantry pulls out to reveal five shelves of storage space that are otherwise hidden from plain sight.

If you're constantly bending over to dig through your lower kitchen cabinets, then we have the solution for you. This wood organizer slides out drawer-style and holds up to 100 pounds of kitchen supplies.

It's a kitchen island! It's a rolling cart! It's a trashcan! This super cute kitchen accessory boasts a natural wood top for food prep, a three-tiered spice rack, a towel bar, ​and​ a pullout trash bin — plus it's available in this adorable blush pink in addition to gray and white.

No room for a full-sized dish rack on your kitchen countertop? All good. This expandable steel rack extends to nearly twice its size to suit all of your post-dinner clean-up needs.

If the only remaining available space is the countertop, you'll want to make the most of it. This small, three-tiered bamboo shelf is designed to tuck nicely into the corner, ideal for everything from storing your go-to spices to small cookware. Four hooks allow you to hang measuring cups, hot pads, and more.

As we've now already established, countertops are valuable real estate. When you're trying to prep a meal, you don't want to be battling your dish rack for surface area. That's why we love this option that builds up rather than out. Resting above your sink, this drying rack has space for kitchenware and cleaning supplies, with excess water falling into the sink rather than collecting in a drying tray.

When you run out of cabinet space, don't store your pots on the stove — hang them with this 10-hook wall-mounted pot rack. When secured with studs, the rack holds up to 25 pounds. This easy-access storage solution is ideal for hanging your go-to pans, pots, tongs, and oven mitts.