Thrive Market's New Planet-Friendly Cleaning Line Changes the Game

Thrive Market, the beloved membership-based marketplace for natural and organic foods, has launched Rosey — its very own planet-friendly cleaning line that redefines the way we think about caring for our homes. The new category features a variety of products, including but not limited to: dish soap, laundry detergent, bathroom cleaners, all-purpose cleaner, glass cleaner, cleaning concentrates, and reusable glass spray bottles. Every product is sustainably sourced, shockingly affordable, and seriously effective.

This new category has:

No harsh chemicals.

No synthetic fragrances.

Ingredient transparency.

Mineral- and plant-based formulas

Ethical and cruelty-free supply chains.

We chatted with the brilliant Christine McNerney, Thrive's senior director of non-food brands, for the inside scoop on this new venture.

"We really created [Rosey] to be effective for your home, your family, and your planet," McNerney explains. And with extremely high internal standards for ingredients, sourcing, and transparency, that feat was certainly achieved.

The brand ensures raw materials and ingredients are not only healthy, but also ethically sourced throughout the entire supply chain cycle. And outside of the ingredient formulation, a key focus is continuing to reduce the amount of plastic used in packaging. With this in mind, Rosey offers three cleaning concentrates: Glass & Mirror Cleaner Concentrate, All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate, and Tub & Tile Cleaner Concentrate. There are three (very chic) corresponding reusable glass bottles, so you'll be helping the planet and saving your hard-earned money along the way. Pro tip: Save even more when you score the Cleaner Concentrates & Reusable Spray Bottles Bundle for only $36.99.

And when it comes to transparency, Rosey takes no shortcuts. For example, you will never just see "fragrance" as an ingredient in the formula. You will instead see something like "lemon peel," "lavender," or "eucalyptus leaf oil." (Plus, there is nearly always an unscented option if that's your preference.)

Oh, and the best part? Everything in the line is under $12. Accessibility is a major priority for Thrive and that sentiment is certainly displayed in Rosey's prices.

Shop the full line here by logging into your Thrive Market account or sign up for the membership now for only $5/month. You'll save up to 30% on the best-quality products.

