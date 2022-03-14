8 Simple Hacks for Sneaking Extra Storage Into Your Home

We can all agree that clutter is the worst, but finding a place for everything in your house? Not exactly the easiest task. Luckily, your home is hiding more space than you might think. From art that doubles as storage to furniture that does the same, there are innovative ways to decorate your space that are both stylish and smart.

It all comes down to using your square footage strategically. Take advantage of wall space wherever you can. Incorporate versatile furniture that serves multiple functions — like ottomans that double as coffee tables — or pieces that include a storage component beneath. So long to the days of wasting space on coffee tables that can only be used as coffee tables, benches that can only be used as benches, and so on. Keep reading for eight genius hacks that will add extra storage without requiring additional space.

1. Embrace the space.

Don't be afraid of those overlooked hallways and empty walls. While you might think of them as "dead zones" now, throw in a narrow dresser, wall shelves, or a leaning bookshelf and you've got yourself another spot for storing craft supplies, novels, and random knick-knacks.

2. Get creative with wall art.

Who says you need an artfully placed painting to brighten up your kitchen? Instead, display your coffee cups on hooks for a bohemian aesthetic. You'll gain a ton of extra space in your kitchen cabinets and will finally have an excuse to ditch your old and unused mugs.

3. Reflect within.

Not only can mirrors add brightness and light to a small room, but they can also provide secret storage opportunities. Let your vanity, entryway, or hallway mirror do double duty.

4. Seats the opportunity.

Storage ottomans are the way to go. Whether it's tucked away in a corner, used for additional seating, or serving as a plush footrest, a storage ottoman is the definition of versatility.

5. Go double or nothing.

Introducing a coffee table that does more than just table. Use the surface of the table for your prettiest books, trays, and candles, while stuffing the less aesthetically pleasing items in the compartments below.

6. Raise the Bar.

We said it here first: Bar carts are overrated. Declutter your valuable floor real estate by taking your spirits, glasses, and cocktail accouterments up and onto pretty shelves. You'll achieve a similar outcome without sacrificing space.

7. Expand the vanity.

Who says you need to stretch over your sink or dresser during your makeup routine? Find an untapped corner of your room to assemble a DIY vanity. The shelf will decoratively show off your bronzers and perfumes, while a geometric gold mirror will finish off the look (without adding any extra bulk).

8. Hang 'em high.

Depending on your kitchen layout, consider displaying your pots and pans outside of your cabinets. Hang them over a center island, against a wall, or even on a stand-alone rack. Your kitchen storage will instantly free up and you'll create a new focal point in your space.