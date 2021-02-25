Copycat Anthropologie Primrose Mirror DIY

By Alice & Lois February 25, 2021
Image Credit: Sara Albers
Our inspiration for this DIY comes from the uber-popular Gleaming Primrose Mirror from Anthropologie. The vintage look of the gold mirror along with the beautiful detailing is a lovely decorative accent for any home.

You can find decorative wood appliqués at craft stores and even Amazon. Add gold spray paint and Rub 'n Buff in antique gold. The Rub 'n Buff gives a gorgeous finish to the decals.

Finding an arch mirror provides the true feeling of this Anthro-fave. However, any shape will work. Here's how we made a cost-conscious copycat using minimal supplies and some imagination.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Things You'll Need

Step 1

To prep the mirror, place blue tape around the edges of the frame and mirror. Instead of taping down paper to cover the mirror, just tape over the entire mirror to protect it from spray paint.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Step 2

In a well-ventilated area, spray the frame over a drop cloth. Allow to dry.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Step 3

Cover the decorative wood appliqués with the gold spray paint. Allow to dry. One coat should be good, as long as they are completely covered in paint.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Step 4

Now it is time for finger painting! Add the Rub 'n Buff antique gold finish to the mirror frame and the wood decals. Simply use your fingers to rub in the finish.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Step 5

Using the E6000, glue the wood decals to the mirror following the pattern we've used in this tutorial. Allow to dry overnight.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Your mirror is now ready to be put on display.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
Image Credit: Sara Albers
