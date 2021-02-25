Copycat Anthropologie Primrose Mirror DIY

Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Our inspiration for this DIY comes from the uber-popular Gleaming Primrose Mirror from Anthropologie. The vintage look of the gold mirror along with the beautiful detailing is a lovely decorative accent for any home.

You can find decorative wood appliqués at craft stores and even Amazon. Add gold spray paint and Rub 'n Buff in antique gold. The Rub 'n Buff gives a gorgeous finish to the decals.

Finding an arch mirror provides the true feeling of this Anthro-fave. However, any shape will work. Here's how we made a cost-conscious copycat using minimal supplies and some imagination.

Step 1 To prep the mirror, place blue tape around the edges of the frame and mirror. Instead of taping down paper to cover the mirror, just tape over the entire mirror to protect it from spray paint. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Step 2 In a well-ventilated area, spray the frame over a drop cloth. Allow to dry. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Step 3 Cover the decorative wood appliqués with the gold spray paint. Allow to dry. One coat should be good, as long as they are completely covered in paint. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Step 4 Now it is time for finger painting! Add the Rub 'n Buff antique gold finish to the mirror frame and the wood decals. Simply use your fingers to rub in the finish. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Step 5 Using the E6000, glue the wood decals to the mirror following the pattern we've used in this tutorial. Allow to dry overnight. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Your mirror is now ready to be put on display. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos