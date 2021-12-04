Mercury glass ornaments lend a lovely vintage look to your holiday tree. Originally, they were made from silvered, double-walled glass, and come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. But authentic mercury glass baubles tend to be quite pricey. You can easily give clear (and very budget-friendly) ornaments a similar look using mirror spray paint — and even better — you can make lots of them to either keep or give as gifts. Their timeless beauty will add both shimmer and sparkle to your tree without the expense!