The 5 Best Bed Trays on Amazon

Bed trays are stylish and functional pieces of home decor that can instantly elevate your space. Whether you're working from home or like to eat breakfast in bed, there are options out there to fulfill all of your bed tray needs.

What to Consider When Buying a Bed Tray

Aside from being decorative, adding a bed tray to your home — whether in your bedroom, on your couch, or on your coffee table — is a great fit for those who are looking for an extra, sturdy surface.

"Bed trays are such a fun addition to a bedroom," Alexandra Davin, co-founder at Clairrow and interior decorator at Davin Interiors, tells Hunker. "They are super practical, giving you a flat surface to eat or drink, work, or do the morning crossword puzzle, and they amp up the luxury in any space — a bed tray instantly gives a five-star hotel, breakfast-in-bed vibe."

When buying a bed tray, you're going to want to think about the functionality of the tray based on your lifestyle and needs, according to Catherine Davin, co-founder at Clairrow and owner and principal designer at Davin Interiors.

"You want to ensure you're selecting a tray with enough surface area to fit your needs," Catherine says. "If you're using it only for coffee or a light breakfast, you may opt for a smaller tray. But, if its primary purpose is to work-from-bed, you might look for a larger option to make sure your laptop will fit comfortably. Handles are another great consideration if you plan to move the tray frequently."

From stylish acrylic designs to adjustable styles for laptops, check out the best bed trays on Amazon below.

Best Acrylic Bed Tray

This chic, acrylic bed tray is just what you need for a luxury, lounging-in-bed experience. Thanks to its spill-proof design, it's great for drinks — whether it's a mimosa or hot coffee — and eating breakfast in bed. It also has stylish gold accents for a pop of color.

Best Bed Tray With Pillow

Complete with a detachable pillow for added comfort, you can prop this bed tray on your lap to read, write, eat, or work. It also has a low-cut front so you can access items like your laptop comfortably. Plus, the cushion has a removable cover that can be washed easily.

Best Bed Tray With Foldable Legs

The Pipishell Bamboo Bed Tray Table is a durable, multifunctional design that can be used in any room in your home. With folding legs, you can lay it flat on your bed or fold the legs out when you're in need of some height.

Best Bed Tray for Laptops

This adjustable bed tray desk is the perfect laptop table. You can change the height of the table to five different settings and change the angle of the surface. It has a laptop stopper and multiple storage compartments for everything from your computer mouse to tablet to eyeglasses.

Best Foldable Bed Tray

Need a bed tray that's lightweight and can be tucked away when not in use? This option might be your best bet. When set up, this bed tray can be used for everything from snacking to acting as a laptop stand to watch movies in bed. When broken down, the tray has a handle, so you can take it on the go, too.