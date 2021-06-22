9 Decor Accents for Under $25 to Create a More Calm Bedroom Space

Visit Page Image Credit: Amazon This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.

Make no mistake about it: Your bedroom environment can have a huge impact on the quality of sleep you get every night, and ultimately, your physical and mental health. That's why it's important to design your bedroom in a way that helps put your mind and body at ease.

Curious how you can transform your sleep space into a serene sanctuary without depleting your bank account? From cushiony, meditation-friendly rugs to soothing aromatherapy diffusers and more, here are 10 items for under $25 that will turn your bedroom into a calming in-home hideaway in no time.

Turn a cramped bedroom corner into a bona fide meditation nook with the help of an extra plush rug. Composed of thick faux fur, this round padded rug is the perfect spot to reflect on the day or cozy up with a good book.

If you aren't already hip to the benefits of aromatherapy, then now's the time to smarten up. Believe it or not, studies suggest that getting a whiff of certain essential oils — think lavender, eucalyptus, and chamomile — can naturally soothe your senses, and ensure your bedroom always smells fresh and odor-free.

Money tree plants (aka Pachira aquatica) are a many-splendored bedroom addition. Not only do their long leaves naturally help cool and purify the air in your bedroom, feng shui enthusiasts believe keeping one in your home can also bring good luck and prosperity.

No meditation nook would be complete without a place to set some candles, books, or a cup of coffee. This eco-friendly bamboo stool is sturdy enough to sit on, but compact enough to squeeze into a sliver of bedroom space for two tiers of storage opportunity.

A little privacy can go a long way when you're trying to get into a calm headspace. This lightweight mesh net simply mounts to the ceiling to help you carve out a designated sleeping zone or meditation space.

For a bedside light source with calming powers, consider a Himalayan salt lamp. Composed of salt crystals mined from the Himalayan Mountains, this cool table lamp emits negative ions that absorb stimulating electromagnetic radiation waves, so you can feel more calm in your bedroom (and sleep more soundly at night).

A chic floor pillow can moonlight as a comfy meditation cushion in any size or style of bedroom. Composed of soft braided straw, this chic handmade cushion is plush enough to perch on and won't take up a ton of floor space.

Keep your mind clear (and your energy bills low) with nothing more than a wifi-enabled LED light bulb in your bedroom. Not only can you control these clever lights from your smartphone, you can custom design your very own ambient lighting scheme in just about any color of the rainbow.

An eye-catching celestial-style wall hanging can double as a focal point in your bedroom. Inspired by the changing phases of the moon, hanging this dreamy garland on your bedroom wall will instantly transport you to another world.