8 Decor Items to Help You Soundproof Your Home

Make no mistake about it: Less noise makes for a more relaxing home environment. Unfortunately, keeping the loud sounds of traffic and annoying neighbors to a minimum when you live in a small, urban apartment can be tricky to say the least. Fortunately, with the right home decor accents, you can keep bothersome noise at bay in any size of space. From noise-canceling wall decals to blackout curtains and more, here are eight items that will help you score a more soundproof home in no time.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you aren't already hip to the noise-reducing power of cork, then now's the time to smarten up. Unlike hard, solid surfaces that reflect loud sounds, cork naturally absorbs and softens them, so applying some cork wallpaper in a noisy room will help keep the volume down in style.

Advertisement

Looking for an affordable (and covert way) to soundproof your windows? A blackout curtain liner composed of thick 100% polyester will help insulate your windows and block out unwanted outdoor noises, without breaking your bank account or competing with your current drapes.

Advertisement

If you thought there was no such thing as noise-reducing art, then you'd be mistaken. These colorful geometric acoustic tiles are made of sound-absorbing material, so you can create your own unique wall display while simultaneously softening loud noises and vibrations.

Advertisement

A good soundproofing rug pad can make a big difference in a noisy room. Slide a thick rug pad designed with dense, sound-absorbing felt fibers under an area rug in your living room or bedroom to help reduce the noise in a space while protecting the floors.

Advertisement

Why install humdrum wallpaper in a loud room when you can use decorative soundproof tiles instead? These easy-to-install, noise-absorbing acoustic panels come in a variety of cool patterns and motifs — think marble, granite, and mosaic-inspired — and help eliminate unwanted sounds in a dining room, kitchen, or bathroom.

Advertisement

Never underestimate the difference quality soundproof curtains can make when placed in the windows of a noisy bedroom or living room. Designed with three layers of sound-absorbing materials, these state-of-the-art blackout drapes can reduce noise by up to seven decibels while covering a surface area of over 200 square feet.

Advertisement

If you have a bedroom window that faces a busy street, consider a noise-cancelling sound machine to help drown out annoying noises at bedtime. Designed with fan-based technology to produce soothing, ambient sounds, this white noise machine cleverly masks bothersome background noises so you can sleep more soundly at night.

Advertisement

The only thing better than a bold statement wall is one that softens loud sounds at the same time. This set of noise-absorbing, textured wall panels are manufactured with sustainable materials and can be easily installed.