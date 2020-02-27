10 Art Deco Curtain Ideas so Pretty You'll Want to Keep Them Closed All the Time

Right now, 1920s art deco-inspired interiors are making a comeback, and it's not difficult to see why. Filled with luxe fabrics, bold prints, and sparkly metallics, art deco decor is elegant and eclectic at the same time.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Looking for a stylish way to usher some art deco vibes into your home? Curtains are a great place to start. From black velvet drapes to geometric printed ones and more, scroll down for 10 glamorous art deco curtain ideas to dress up your space in a pinch.

1. Try black velvet.

There is no simpler way to bring the art deco style into your home than with a pair of dark velvet curtain panels. Velvet instantly adds a touch of glamour and a welcome new texture to any wall. This DKNY set from Bed Bath & Beyond features dramatic pleats that offer ample volume.

Advertisement

2. Go for gold.

Few things evoke the spirit of the roaring '20s like shiny gold metallics. Employ a pair of shimmery gold curtain panels to bring a dash of glittery drama to your window scene.

Advertisement

3. Get geometrical.

Geometric designs ruled the art deco era. If you're looking to veer from solid colors and into patterns without committing to something ​totally​ dramatic, consider this honeycomb-inspired curtain that balances the geometric design with subtle colors.

Advertisement

4. Mosaic mania.

From kitchen floors to backsplashes and beyond, mosaic tiles are common features in art deco-style interiors. Forge a similar look for your windows by hanging up some mosaic-inspired curtains to add character to your walls.

Advertisement

5. Remember: not all that glitters is gold.

A little sparkle goes a long way in an art deco-style space. These semi-sheer curtains feature a subtle silver trellis pattern, so when the sun hits them, your room is sure to have a sparkling metallic moment.

Advertisement

6. More champagne, please.

Give in to your inner Gatsby with a bit of champagne. These curtains are composed of a super shiny, textured velvet that creates a decadent display inside any room. We love that the champagne-y shimmer is luxurious without being too in-your-face.

Advertisement

7. Find glass-style curtains.

Stained glass windows were all the rage in the 1920s, so why not score a similar look with glass-inspired curtains? These feature a stained-glass style geometric print in a shimmery finish for some added art deco flair.

Advertisement

8. Look for loud prints.

Combine a range of colors with a touch of metallic for a truly eye-catching window treatment. Try these blackout curtains that feature a gold geometric print to create a more modern art deco-inspired window display.

9. Go all out glam.

When all else fails, you can always count on lavish window treatments to make a room feel more art deco in minutes. These are made of chic faux silk and boast a pleated crinkly motif that simply screams "luxury."

10. Bright velvet FTW.

You can always count on colorful velvet curtains to add a hint of art deco flair to a room. Not into teal? Fear not; these are available in 15 colors, including lilac purple, forest green, and blossom pink.