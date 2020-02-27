10 Art Deco Curtain Ideas so Pretty You'll Want to Keep Them Closed All the Time

Right now, 1920s art deco-inspired interiors are making a comeback, and it's not difficult to see why. Filled with luxe fabrics, bold prints, and sparkly metallics, art deco decor is elegant and eclectic at the same time.

Looking for a stylish way to usher some art deco vibes into your home? Curtains are a great place to start. From black velvet drapes to geometric printed ones and more, scroll down for 10 glamorous art deco curtain ideas to dress up your space in a pinch.

1. Try black velvet.

There is no simpler way to bring the art deco style into your home than with a pair of dark velvet curtain panels. Velvet instantly adds a touch of glamour and a welcome new texture to any wall. This DKNY set from Bed Bath & Beyond features dramatic pleats that offer ample volume.

Get the look:DKNY Velvet Inverted Pleat Curtain Panels (set of 2), $69.99

2. Go for gold.

Few things evoke the spirit of the roaring '20s like shiny gold metallics. Employ a pair of shimmery gold curtain panels to bring a dash of glittery drama to your window scene.

Get the look:West Elm Cotton Luster Velvet Curtain, starting at $115

3. Get geometrical.

Geometric designs ruled the art deco era. If you're looking to veer from solid colors and into patterns without committing to something ​totally​ dramatic, consider this honeycomb-inspired curtain that balances the geometric design with subtle colors.

Get the look:JINCHAN Honeycomb Embroidered Curtains (set of 2), starting at $29.99

4. Mosaic mania.

From kitchen floors to backsplashes and beyond, mosaic tiles are common features in art deco-style interiors. Forge a similar look for your windows by hanging up some mosaic-inspired curtains to add character to your walls.

Get the look:World Menagerie Fix Mosaic Blackout Thermal Curtains, $28.99

5. Remember: not all that glitters is gold.

A little sparkle goes a long way in an art deco-style space. These semi-sheer curtains feature a subtle silver trellis pattern, so when the sun hits them, your room is sure to have a sparkling metallic moment.

Get the look:Etta Avenue Katarina Metallic Geometric Curtain Panels (set of 2), $63.99

6. More champagne, please.

Give in to your inner Gatsby with a bit of champagne. These curtains are composed of a super shiny, textured velvet that creates a decadent display inside any room. We love that the champagne-y shimmer is luxurious without being too in-your-face.

Get the look:DKNY Modern Textured Velvet Window Panels (set of 2), starting at $240

7. Find glass-style curtains.

Stained glass windows were all the rage in the 1920s, so why not score a similar look with glass-inspired curtains? These feature a stained-glass style geometric print in a shimmery finish for some added art deco flair.

Get the look:West Elm Sheer Abstract Glass Curtain, starting at $80

8. Look for loud prints.

Combine a range of colors with a touch of metallic for a truly eye-catching window treatment. Try these blackout curtains that feature a gold geometric print to create a more modern art deco-inspired window display.

Get the look:Society6 Soft Blue Hexagon Blackout Curtains (set of 2), $139

9. Go all out glam.

When all else fails, you can always count on lavish window treatments to make a room feel more art deco in minutes. These are made of chic faux silk and boast a pleated crinkly motif that simply screams "luxury."

Get the look:House of Hampton Danielly Semi-Sheer Curtain Panels (set of 2), starting at $31.99

10. Bright velvet FTW.

You can always count on colorful velvet curtains to add a hint of art deco flair to a room. Not into teal? Fear not; these are available in 15 colors, including lilac purple, forest green, and blossom pink.

Get the look:Anthropologie Matte Velvet Curtain, starting at $238

