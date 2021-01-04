10 Removable Backsplashes for an Affordable Kitchen Refresh

A beautiful backsplash can elevate the ambiance of your entire kitchen. It can also cost a pretty penny and take quite some skill to install. Fortunately, there is a slew of removable backsplashes that allow you to update your cook space without calling a contractor — or breaking your bank account. From colorful mosaic-inspired styles to clean and classic subway tiles, here are 10 peel-and-stick backsplashes that are every bit as affordable as they are renter-friendly.

A colorful backsplash can bring a pop of personality to a neutral kitchen. This colorful peel-and-stick backsplash panel features a floral print that's inspired by a traditional Italian mosaic motif.

Nothing refreshes an outdated kitchen faster than a classic subway tile backsplash. This simple white peel-and-stick backsplash is backed with pressure-sensitive adhesive, so it's super easy to install and remove — no grout or glue necessary.

Don't let the authentic look of this tile backsplash decal fool you — it's 100% removable. Sold in rolls covering 13.5 square feet, this vintage-inspired decal panel can be installed, repositioned, and removed in minutes.

An eye-catching backsplash can serve as the focal point of a kitchen. These removable tile stickers feature a bold, orange geometric pattern that will transform your backsplash into the centerpiece of the kitchen.

Searching for a modern spin on a classic subway tile backsplash? These sea green peel-and-stick subway tile panels are composed of eco-friendly vinyl and feature a glossy grease and heat-resistant finish to boot.

When you can't afford an antique tile backsplash, a peel-and-stick one with an old-world motif is the next best thing. This tile wall decal features a distressed effect that's certain to bring charm to anyone's kitchen.

Maximalists rejoice! We found the removable backsplash for you. These glossy, art deco-style scalloped tile stickers come in a commanding turquoise colorway that will brighten up your whole kitchen without any heavy lifting.

For a minimalist-friendly kitchen with a dash of drama, consider a subway tile backsplash in an unexpected color. This self-adhesive backsplash is made with a heat and humidity resistant gel component that gives it a three-dimensional effect and comes in seven lively colorways, including red, yellow, and pale pink.

For a removable patterned backsplash that's affordable and long-lasting, look no further than these mosaic tile decals. Hand-printed on a self-adhesive material that's simple to install and take off, these tile stickers can be removed and reused multiple times before they lose their stickiness.

If you thought that a custom backsplash would cost you a fortune, then think again. These sophisticated peel-and-stick backsplash stickers are made small-batch in Italy and can be personalized in your choice of over 60 colors.