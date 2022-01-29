This Renter-Friendly Hack Will Make Your Kitchen Look Expensive

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

The kitchen is a space that can easily date your home. However, if you're renting, there's not much you can do about a kitchen that's in need of a full-on renovation. Fortunately, several creators on TikTok have come up with a sleek lighting solution that can make a huge difference in how expensive your rental kitchen looks.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

User @absolutelysimplified, for instance, lined the underside of their upper kitchen cabinets with stick-on motion detector lights. They specifically used the USB-rechargeable Ezvalo LED Closet Light, which can be purchased for $32.99 on Amazon. To install, clean the underside of your cabinet, attach the magnetic backing to the light, peel off the adhesive paper, and place the light wherever you'd like extra illumination. The product also comes with iron brackets if that works better for your space.

To charge the Ezvalo light, remove the detachable battery and plug it in using the included USB cord. No wires are required when installing the light, making this a great option for renters or people who don't want to deal with pesky electrical wiring.

User @toponlinefinds had a similar idea when upgrading their kitchen. Using battery-powered magnetic door sensors, they made it so that a light turns on whenever their cabinets are opened. After peeling off the adhesive paper, you place the cabinet light wherever you'd like it to go in your cabinet. (Pro tip: Clean the cabinet surface before attaching the light!) Then, put the corresponding magnet sensor in front of the light on the cabinet door. Whenever the cabinet opens, the sensor will trigger the light to go off, making it easy to see everything in your cabinet.

The version @toponlinefinds uses is the Amagle 4-Pack Magnetic Door Sensor, but it's sold out on Amazon. Fortunately, there are plenty of other options, like the Cosoro Hinge LED Sensor Light for $13.94.

We love how these options look as though they were built into the kitchen. The best part is that anyone can add these to their cook space, whether they're renting or not!