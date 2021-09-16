These Bold New Wallpaper Collabs Will Transform Any Space

Last month, we announced an incredible wallpaper collaboration between Hadiya Williams of Black Pepper Paperie Co. and Wall Pops! and there's more good news. It turns out that the collaborations didn't end there. Wall Pops! and sister company A-Street Prints have also partnered with three other Black artists on fun wall decor collections.

Glenyse Thompson, an artist from St. Petersburg, Florida, creates colorful works that have been translated into wall murals for the home. Thompson investigates the ebb and flow of conversation in her art, creating vibrant watercolor abstractions, sometimes layering intricate topography-inspired linework into the pieces. Her four murals with A-Street prints measure 11 feet five inches by 9 feet.

Next up is a collaboration between A-Street Prints and Harlem-based printmaker Karen J. Revis. Her works showcase dynamic patterns that translate perfectly to murals, of which she's designed three (in several colorways each).

Wall Pops! also released a collection by artist Lisa Whittington. Her textural paintings, which are studies of the people she meets, have been turned into peel-and-stick wallpaper. There are two different patterns, each coming in four or five different colors, that are sold in single rolls measuring 20.5 inches by 18 feet for $59.99.

Whether you're in the market for a bold accent wall or you're looking for something a little more subtle, one of these four collaborations is sure to work for you! Browse through a few eye-catching selections below.

