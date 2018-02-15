11 Bar Cabinets Your Home Needs

Bar carts, liquor shelves, bar cabinets ... if there's one thing we know, it's that alcohol storage (in its many forms) is having a moment. Trying to decide which is best for you? If you prefer something that requires little to no drilling and gives you the option to hide the liquor rather than leave it on display, you'll probably want to opt for a bar cabinet.

On average, a bar cabinet is the priciest form of storage, but it doubles as a beautiful piece of furniture too, so you can't really complain. By tucking the liquor inside the cabinet, you get extra space to display your favorite decor, whether that's a vintage mirror, artisanal vase, or family photos.

Below are our 11 favorite bar cabinets you can shop online today.

If you're looking to brighten up your space, consider this light oak wood bar cabinet from Urban Outfitters. The piece offers plenty of storage, with wine glass hanging racks, designated slots for wine bottles, and a mirrored-back cabinet that will add brightness to your favorite room when left open.

This wine closet from Overstock offers ample storage for the weekend sommelier. Coming in under $400, this beauty doesn't break the bank.

Throw it back during cocktail hour with this midcentury bar cabinet. Hang your wine glasses from the top and store accompanying bottles in the door.

Keep it simple and affordable with this dark walnut cabinet from Wayfair. The top holds your favorite wine, and you can use the bottom to store additional liquor or dinnerware.

This midcentury-inspired cabinet flips down to reveal a handy pouring surface for drinks. Store bourbon glasses, bitters, cocktail shakers, and other bar accessories in the drawers below.

If your style leans farmhouse, consider this cabinet from Amazon that's just over $100. The X-shaped shelf allows you to stack bottles of wine while the traditional shelves on the left give you space to store your glasses.

This sleek bar cabinet from West Elm features a unique curved frame. And since its exterior is textured, you can safely do a little white-on-white action. Plus, the bronze-finished legs add a nice, modern pop of color.

This walnut bar cabinet has plenty of slots for wine bottles and racks for stemware, and the brass hardware adds the perfect amount of sophistication to the mix. The coolest part? The top folds out into a bar for concocting all your favorite beverages.

If your style is more modern, opt for this bar cabinet that is furniture, storage, and (in our opinion) art. The piece is made from mango wood and finished in a deep black with gold accents that add a glam touch.

If you're redoing your outdoor space to include a bar, consider this cabinet from Pottery Barn, which is made of sturdy, weather-resistant, FSC-certified wood. You'll find removable shelves on the inside and a top that works excellently as a bar space, whether you're a professional mixologist or home-taught.

This Brazilian-inspired bar cabinet from designer Gonçalo Campos is made of FSC-certified mahogany. The top cabinet features an antique-inspired mirror that adds dimension and character to the space.