13 Small Fridges to Complement Your Small Kitchen

As tempting as it is to stock up on oodles of food, if you are dealing with a small kitchen, a small refrigerator is the way to go. And while a mini fridge may not be a plausible option for a larger family, there are a ton of top-rated compact fridge options with plenty of storage space that will free up your floor, countertop, and ultimately even your cabinet space. To avoid feeling boxed in, we've rounded up 13 awesome refrigerators for small kitchens that will hold enough food to feed your whole household. They come in all styles, from stainless steel to retro, and from bottom freezers to top freezers.

Scroll down for our favorite compact appliances to help you cook, entertain, and feed your family without sacrificing functionality in a small kitchen.

The Best Refrigerators for Small Kitchens

If you're looking for a space-saving fridge that combines style with functionality, look no further. Although it's labeled as "full size," this Smeg fridge is only 60 inches tall, 23.6 inches wide, and 30 inches deep (about the same as your average counter depth). It features adjustable shelving, a crisper, an inner freezer, numerous storage bins, and a customizable hinged door so that you can choose which way it swings open. Choose from a multitude of colors and pair this retro beauty with this Smeg cookware collection.

Don't let this skinny fridge fool you into thinking it's not functional. This Whirlpool appliance is energy efficient, with temperature controls, in-door gallon storage space, and an ice maker. Plus, with three fingerprint-resistant colors, you can ensure it matches your aesthetic and still looks great years later.

Have a super compact kitchen? No worries. This fridge was made for those hard-to-fit spaces. With features like a temperature alarm, defrost compartment, in-drawer humidity control, and exterior digital control panel that lets you manage the temperature without opening the doors, this counter-depth fridge fits the small kitchen bill.

Looking to channel your inner '50s style but elevate it into modern times? This statement piece combines intuitive design with fun colors and a funky silhouette. If you want to go all the way into full contemporary retro, make sure you check out these retro-style Smeg dupes.

With all of the neutrals going around these days, stand out with this fiery fridge. Pair this beauty with black and white to go for an uber-classic look. If the idea of red in your kitchen is throwing you off, be sure to get inspired with these jaw-dropping red kitchen ideas.

With modern lines and a classic look, this fridge is ready to blend in with any understated aesthetic. And if you're putting this in your compact kitchen, black makes a piece look smaller ... meaning no clunky appliances will mess with your kitchen style.

On top of having a shape that's ideal for compact kitchens, this skinny fridge has an energy-efficient build, strong LED lighting, HydroFresh drawers, a wine rack, and an ice maker.

Looking for a strong fridge that doesn't take up too much space? This is the one. The real magic happens when you open it up to reveal ample storage and an intuitive design.

Bring everything back to the classic fridge with this model. It will perfectly complement your modern apartment, even if you don't think you have enough space for a full-size fridge.

Working with a kitchen that has warm colors? This hue will match beautifully, while its shape and adjustable shelves mean you can truly make it hold your food needs. You'll also love that the spacious interior makes fitting in all those veggies ridiculously easy.

If your kitchen is super small, you may need a mini fridge. Unlike most mini fridges that hold a singular bottle of beer and maybe last night's takeout, this one will actually hold your groceries. Give it a click and see just how much fits inside both the fridge and freezer. It's magical.

While this compact top-freezer fridge has a retro vibe, it keeps things a touch contemporary with its black hue. The appliance is surprisingly versatile — the door can be flipped, and the fridge's five shelves can be adjusted. There's 7.5 cubic feet of space inside, which is plenty of room to store all your food and beverages.

This bottom-freezer stainless steel refrigerator is quite a compact appliance at approximately 48 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and 21.5 inches deep — that totals 4.9 cubic feet inside. It's not only perfect for small kitchens but also for home offices or bedrooms.