This Brilliant Hack Will Make Your Trash Can Smell Like Flowers

We all want our homes to smell amazing and inviting, but that can be hard to accomplish with a full trash can. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways you can make your room smell good and target specific odors like those coming from your garbage can.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On TikTok, user @the_spin_cycle showed off their favorite way to make their trash can smell like flowers instead of, well ... trash. It involves the Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner in the Brand New Day (mango and hibiscus) scent, which is currently priced at $3.97 for six applicators on Amazon.

Rather than placing the toilet bowl cleaner gels inside the toilet, @the_spin_cycle places them on their trash can's interior before adding the garbage bag. And that's it! The gels then give off a floral scent that can mask the unpleasant smells that might be coming from your trash can. In a comment, the TikTok creator adds that this method lasts for about a week.

This is an especially great hack if you already have toilet bowl cleaner gels on hand. However, if you'd prefer not to use the gels (especially since they create extra plastic waste), commenters on the TikTok video shared their personal favorite hacks for masking garbage odors.

Other hacks for getting rid of garbage can odor:

Here are a few other trash can smell hacks we saw in the comments on @the_spin_cycle's video:

Place scented cat litter at the bottom of your trash bag to absorb liquid and odors.

Put baking soda at the bottom of the trash can. When something leaks through the bag, simply pour vinegar on top of the baking soda to clean off the liquid and get rid of the smell.

Use car freshener in your garbage can.

Try scented garbage bags to prevent unwanted smells.