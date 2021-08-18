11 Crazy Sexy Cool Kitchen Tiles We Spotted on Instagram

Let's face it, tile can be sexy and cool. Maybe it's because the possibilities seem endless. From all the shapes and sizes, to the infinite colors and textures, adding tile to a kitchen can transform a somewhat functional space into something otherworldly, inspiring, and downright appetizing. Here are some of the sexiest, the coolest, the most gorgeous kitchen tiles we saw while scrolling Instagram. Get ready to swoon.

1. Oh Heath Ceramics, how we love thee. There's something about the colors and textures that come from this unique company that you just can't find anywhere else. And this golden lime hue is making our hearts flutter. A beautiful backsplash indeed.

2. Pink can be beyond pretty in a kitchen, and we thought these tiles (that almost look as if they're made of quartz) are transcendent. Nixon Kitchens created a sophisticated and sexy look that literally glows.

3. Talk about sexy. This chic kitchen has gorgeous sage green cabinets combined with natural wood and an eclectic mix of modern accents that we are coveting big time. The decision to go with a bold pattern in neutral tone from My Tile Market for the backsplash is not only smart, it's pure genius.

4. How truly pretty are these ocean blue penny tiles from Realonda? So pretty that it turned a simple kitchen in Spain into something truly extraordinary. We're ready to dive right in.

5. The moss green hue of these retro style ceramics from Tiles 360 is so rich and dreamy, it's making us sigh. No, really. We are crushing on this color with the modern cream toned apron sink and light wood counters. Sending out a chef's kiss to this.

6. Speaking of green, this bold mosaic pattern we spotted on Creative Tonic is an unexpected moment that just takes your breath away, doesn't it? Cheery, chic, and really a work of art, we fell hard for the bright green breakfast bar and stools, too.

7. Nothing like some vitamin D to lift your spirits, right? These golden yellow subways from JLA Ceramics are a sunny day and then some. Beautiful with those neutral cabinets. Get out your sunscreen and get cooking.

8. Terrazzo tile is a truly unique and sexy choice for a kitchen. The matching backsplash and floor from Erneste Tile Concepts are major. But those pattern tiles in the center of the kitchen are a seriously big deal and we are here for it.

9. Black accents in a kitchen are always super stylish, but a glossy black tile backsplash is next level. Check out this gorgeous this combination of wood and ceramic from Sarana Tile. Is it getting hot in here or what?

10. People were going on and on about shades of gray several years back, but we're seeing shades of blue like these Heath tiles as way more sexy. It goes to show you that sometimes mixing and not matching colors and textures will create a truly sensory experience.

11. We see so many modern or farmhouse kitchens these days, this space stopped us mid scroll. This newly remodeled kitchen in the home of Jess Hart and family feels like it's from a different place and time with its lushly patterned tiles and warm color palette.