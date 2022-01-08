Goth Kitchen Decor Is Trending, and These Finds Are Dark and Chic

Looking to shake things up in your cook space? Pinterest always has its finger on the pulse of trending styles, and its 2022 predictions are no different. But there's one category that surprised and delighted us. Searches for "goth kitchen decor" were up 85% (from October 2019 to September 2021, globally).

This is the trend for decor lovers who celebrate Halloween year-round. Or, maybe, the design enthusiasts who hate pastels and can't stand another all-white kitchen. We totally get it.

In the spirit of tapping into a darker aesthetic, we rounded up a few product recommendation from both Pinterest and our own sleuthing.

Let's start with the essentials, like these budget-friendly towels. Bonus points if you also happen to have black cabinets.

If your dark, dark heart also happens to enjoy organization, these labels will fit right into your cook space. The label come in three varieties: tea, coffee, and sugar.

These ceramic pieces are both practical and goth-approved.

Who needs a regular fruit bowl when you can get this chic one?

Keep those kitchen knick-knacks in one place with these coffin-shaped shelves.

We're here to tell you that even the smallest of details can be goth-chic. Take, for instance, these matte black measuring cups.

Need more space? Add a couple of floating shelves in a dark hue to show off your best dinnerware.

Pour yourself a warm cup of tea before settling down for the evening with this chic kettle. Hunker's very own Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor, highly recommends it (and yours truly owns one, too).

FYI: There are plenty of black appliances out there to complete your look. This stylish toaster is just one example — the brand also carries a few other essentials.

This release had our teenage Hot Topic-loving hearts a-flutter. If you're in the market for a standing mixer anyway, might as well get a black, studded one.