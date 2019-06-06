Psst, This Gorg Vintage Runner Is Available on Etsy (You're Welcome)

By Kelly Weimert Updated May 31, 2022
Beautiful Green Kitchen with Vintage Pink Runner
credit: Instagram/@jaclynpetersdesign

Who:Jaclyn Peters, interior designer

Where:​ Manitoba, Canada

How to get the look:​ Mixing elements from various aesthetics is a no-fail way to add character and dimension to your space. Here, the shaker cabinetry and wooden accents give this sweet kitchen a bit of farmhouse flair, while black lighting and hardware elevate it with a hint of modern edge. Meanwhile, a classic runner featuring soothing hues punctuates the look with warm definition.

Shop the Room

17 Stories Menna Sconce
WAYFAIR

17 Stories Menna Sconce

$108.99

Vintage Runner Rug
ETSY

Vintage Runner Rug

$240.00

Gracie Oaks Evonne Solid Wood Floating Shelf (set of 2)
WAYFAIR

Gracie Oaks Evonne Solid Wood Floating Shelf (set of 2)

$56.80+

Top Knobs Lily Center Bar Pull
WAYFAIR

Top Knobs Lily Center Bar Pull

$16.10

Jack Pine
BENJAMIN MOORE

Jack Pine

$48.99+

Catania Fringe Hand Towel
CB2

Catania Fringe Hand Towel

$14.95

Need help finding a product? Email us at shoptheroom@hunker.com and we'll get back to you ASAP.

