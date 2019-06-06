Psst, This Gorg Vintage Runner Is Available on Etsy (You're Welcome)

Who: Jaclyn Peters, interior designer
Where: Manitoba, Canada
Video of the Day
How to get the look: Mixing elements from various aesthetics is a no-fail way to add character and dimension to your space. Here, the shaker cabinetry and wooden accents give this sweet kitchen a bit of farmhouse flair, while black lighting and hardware elevate it with a hint of modern edge. Meanwhile, a classic runner featuring soothing hues punctuates the look with warm definition.
Need help finding a product? Email us at shoptheroom@hunker.com and we'll get back to you ASAP.