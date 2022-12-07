12 Iconic Jonathan Adler Lookalikes With 100% of the Style at a Fraction of the Price

By Erin Lassner December 7, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Jonathan Adler is simply iconic — there are no two ways about it. Maximalist, modern, playful, colorful, and cutting edge, you can't deny that this brand is a pillar in the high-end design world. And with its clear vision and unique approach comes a steep price tag.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Now, don't get us wrong — we are all for investing in some Jonathan Adler if it's feasible for you. The pieces are beautifully made and will be with you for a lifetime. However, if that isn't quite doable at the moment, we rounded up 12 Jonathan Adler lookalikes for a fraction of the price. Queue the colorful acrylic, animal motifs, velvet sofas, and even more acrylic.

​‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Gala Round Vase, $225

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: Romehaha Ceramic Lips Vase, $25.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Browse Jonathan Adler's site for a minute or two and you'll notice quite the collection of lip-adorned accessories. Get the look for 1/10 of the price with this Amazon find.

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Ether Curved Sofa, $4,725

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: TOV Furniture Baila Upholstered Sofa, $1,398

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

A curved velvet sofa is the perfect combination of luxury and fun.

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Acrylic Chess Set, $625

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: CB2 Acrylic Chess Set, $149

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

We're seeing lucite versions of classic board games left and right. And while it may be a game, it totally doubles as a piece of art.

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Lips Hush Needlepoint Throw Pillow, $195

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: Shop Meta Bird Mouth Pillow, $70

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

More lips, more fun.

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Zebra Peruvian Flatweave Rug (5' x 7'), $1,400

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: Novogratz Handmade Khalhari Animal Print Area Rug (5' x 7'), $429

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This clever take on an animal hide rug will add an unexpected pop of color and pattern to your home.

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Tiger Beach Towel, $120

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: Society6 Wild Tiger Rug Beach Towel by Zoopoo, $55

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Wild animal designs are quintessentially Jonathan Adler.

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Globo Bookends, $425

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: MerryNine Clear Crystal Ball Bookends, $23.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Amazon always pulls through with a high-design look for less.

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Skull Bookends, $450

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: Poppin Pills Resin Pop Art Acrylic Skull Bookends, $165

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

These hot pink bookends may still be an investment, but it's tough to complain when they're just over a third of the original's cost.

Advertisement

Original: Jonathan Adler Geneva Polished Brass Dome Mushroom Table Lamp, $731.50

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: Jonathan Y Metal Dome Table Lamp, $76.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Metal dome? Check. Marble base? You know it. The ideal mix of modern and glam? 100%.

Original: Jonathan Adler Dora Maar Large Vase, $450

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: Trendy Home & Garden Perpetual Face Vase, $89.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

A little bit creepy and a lot bit cool.

Original: Jonathan Adler Large Marble Triangle Table, $1,600

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: Wade Logan Anberlyn 3-Leg Coffee Table, $199

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Midcentury modern meets contemporary with this low triangle coffee table.

Original: Jonathan Adler Malibu Sectional, $3,430

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Look for less: AllModern Jones 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional, $2,195

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This sprawl-out-worthy sectional sporting on-trend blue velvet upholstery and sleek metal legs is a serious no-brainer.

amazon wavy mirror
Amazon Has a Mini Dupe of the Iconic Wavy Mirror and We’re Obsessed
by Pauline Lacsamana
hermes blanket dupe
The Greatest Dupes for Hermés's Iconic Avalon Throw Blanket
by Erin Lassner
knot pillow in living room
10 Affordable Dupes for the Iconic Nordic Knot Pillow
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy