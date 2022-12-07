12 Iconic Jonathan Adler Lookalikes With 100% of the Style at a Fraction of the Price

Jonathan Adler is simply iconic — there are no two ways about it. Maximalist, modern, playful, colorful, and cutting edge, you can't deny that this brand is a pillar in the high-end design world. And with its clear vision and unique approach comes a steep price tag.

Now, don't get us wrong — we are all for investing in some Jonathan Adler if it's feasible for you. The pieces are beautifully made and will be with you for a lifetime. However, if that isn't quite doable at the moment, we rounded up 12 Jonathan Adler lookalikes for a fraction of the price. Queue the colorful acrylic, animal motifs, velvet sofas, and even more acrylic.

​‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

Browse Jonathan Adler's site for a minute or two and you'll notice quite the collection of lip-adorned accessories. Get the look for 1/10 of the price with this Amazon find.

A curved velvet sofa is the perfect combination of luxury and fun.

We're seeing lucite versions of classic board games left and right. And while it may be a game, it totally doubles as a piece of art.

More lips, more fun.

This clever take on an animal hide rug will add an unexpected pop of color and pattern to your home.

Wild animal designs are quintessentially Jonathan Adler.

Amazon always pulls through with a high-design look for less.

These hot pink bookends may still be an investment, but it's tough to complain when they're just over a third of the original's cost.

Metal dome? Check. Marble base? You know it. The ideal mix of modern and glam? 100%.

A little bit creepy and a lot bit cool.

Midcentury modern meets contemporary with this low triangle coffee table.

This sprawl-out-worthy sectional sporting on-trend blue velvet upholstery and sleek metal legs is a serious no-brainer.