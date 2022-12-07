12 Iconic Jonathan Adler Lookalikes With 100% of the Style at a Fraction of the Price

Jonathan Adler is simply iconic — there are no two ways about it. Maximalist, modern, playful, colorful, and cutting edge, you can't deny that this brand is a pillar in the high-end design world. And with its clear vision and unique approach comes a steep price tag.
Video of the Day
Now, don't get us wrong — we are all for investing in some Jonathan Adler if it's feasible for you. The pieces are beautifully made and will be with you for a lifetime. However, if that isn't quite doable at the moment, we rounded up 12 Jonathan Adler lookalikes for a fraction of the price. Queue the colorful acrylic, animal motifs, velvet sofas, and even more acrylic.
(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)
Original: Jonathan Adler Gala Round Vase, $225
Look for less: Romehaha Ceramic Lips Vase, $25.99
Browse Jonathan Adler's site for a minute or two and you'll notice quite the collection of lip-adorned accessories. Get the look for 1/10 of the price with this Amazon find.
Original: Jonathan Adler Ether Curved Sofa, $4,725
Look for less: TOV Furniture Baila Upholstered Sofa, $1,398
A curved velvet sofa is the perfect combination of luxury and fun.
Original: Jonathan Adler Acrylic Chess Set, $625
Look for less: CB2 Acrylic Chess Set, $149
We're seeing lucite versions of classic board games left and right. And while it may be a game, it totally doubles as a piece of art.
Look for less: Shop Meta Bird Mouth Pillow, $70
More lips, more fun.
This clever take on an animal hide rug will add an unexpected pop of color and pattern to your home.
Original: Jonathan Adler Tiger Beach Towel, $120
Look for less: Society6 Wild Tiger Rug Beach Towel by Zoopoo, $55
Wild animal designs are quintessentially Jonathan Adler.
Original: Jonathan Adler Globo Bookends, $425
Look for less: MerryNine Clear Crystal Ball Bookends, $23.99
Amazon always pulls through with a high-design look for less.
Original: Jonathan Adler Skull Bookends, $450
Look for less: Poppin Pills Resin Pop Art Acrylic Skull Bookends, $165
These hot pink bookends may still be an investment, but it's tough to complain when they're just over a third of the original's cost.
Look for less: Jonathan Y Metal Dome Table Lamp, $76.99
Metal dome? Check. Marble base? You know it. The ideal mix of modern and glam? 100%.
Look for less: Trendy Home & Garden Perpetual Face Vase, $89.99
A little bit creepy and a lot bit cool.
Look for less: Wade Logan Anberlyn 3-Leg Coffee Table, $199
Midcentury modern meets contemporary with this low triangle coffee table.
Original: Jonathan Adler Malibu Sectional, $3,430
Look for less: AllModern Jones 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional, $2,195
This sprawl-out-worthy sectional sporting on-trend blue velvet upholstery and sleek metal legs is a serious no-brainer.