The 10 Best Blue Velvet Sofas to Upgrade Your Living Room

By Stefanie Waldek November 27, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

When it comes to velvet furniture, blue is a go-to hue. And that's definitely true of sofas! These statement-making seating options ooze opulence whether they have a midcentury, vintage, or contemporary look. And while velvet might seem like a delicate option, it's actually a great fabric choice for sofa upholstery, as it's quite durable and even pet-friendly.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From budget-friendly finds to luxe pieces worth the investment, check out the best blue velvet sofas you can buy online.

The Best Blue Velvet Sofas

1. Burrow Nomad Velvet Sofa, $1,795

See More Photos

This sofa has a midcentury look with a boxy shape, two cylindrical bolster pillows, and brass legs. It's a modular piece of furniture that allows you to add additional seats or a chaise if you so choose. And it's a smart sofa with a built-in USB charger, so you can charge your phones or tablets while you watch TV.

Advertisement

2. Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional, $779.99

See More Photos

This affordable sofa from Amazon has a chaise that can be placed on the left or the right, allowing flexibility in terms of placement in the home. It has a beautiful, deep royal blue hue, black legs, and a simple silhouette.

Advertisement

3. Magic Home Midcentury Channel Tufted Velvet Sofa, $1,027.99

See More Photos

If you're looking for a little more glam to make a statement with your sofa, this channel-tufted sofa with brace detailing has an art deco meets midcentury aesthetic.

Advertisement

4. Article Kayra Sofa, $1,299

See More Photos

Never underestimate the design power of a curved couch. This soft blue sofa exudes Scandi-chic modernism. We personally love to see it paired with a matching round ottoman.

Advertisement

5. Winston Porter Helsel Upholstered Loveseat, $489.99

See More Photos

Limited on space? Opt for a blue velvet loveseat. This one has deep foam cushions for extra comfort.

Advertisement

6. Anthropologie Ashton Upholstered Teak Settee, $2,098

See More Photos

We love the pairing of blue cotton velvet with reclaimed teak wood for an eye-catching midcentury look. This settee, which is just 60 inches wide, comes fully assembled, so setup will be a total breeze.

Advertisement

7. Apt2B Jude 2-Piece Sectional Sofa, $3,128

See More Photos

This extra-wide sofa (116 inches to be exact) just begs you to sink into it. It comes in two pieces, so you'll need to decide which side you'd like the chaise on in advance, as it's not interchangeable.

Advertisement

8. Lulu and Georgia Cashel Sofa, starting at $2,498

See More Photos

For a traditional-looking sofa, this navy blue model checks the box. Its velvet slipcover is removable, making maintenance simple. You can choose from four widths that range from 72 to 108 inches, each coming with pillow-back cushions and throw pillows.

Advertisement

9. Serena & Lily Miramar Sofa With Bench Seat, $5,498

See More Photos

This vintage-style sofa would pair perfectly with grandmillennial style. It has an almost Victorian-era flair with its curvy back and arms, plus the turned-wood legs are an elegant touch.

Advertisement

10. Aeon Furniture Cecily Midcentury Modern Tufted-Back Sofa, $1,432.99

See More Photos

This tuxedo frame sofa with block tufting on its seat, back, and arms has a lovely midcentury vibe with pecan-finish legs for a touch of earthiness that would look lovely in a library or office.

green sofa in living room
9 Green Velvet Sofas We Just Can't Get Enough Of
by Erin Lassner
Sleerway Velvet Couch With Pillows
11 Stylish Velvet Sofas Under $500
by Pauline Lacsamana
chartreuse velvet sofa in white-walled living room
6 Stylish Velvet Sofas That You Can Buy on Amazon
by Stefanie Waldek

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy