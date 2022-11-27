The 10 Best Blue Velvet Sofas to Upgrade Your Living Room

When it comes to velvet furniture, blue is a go-to hue. And that's definitely true of sofas! These statement-making seating options ooze opulence whether they have a midcentury, vintage, or contemporary look. And while velvet might seem like a delicate option, it's actually a great fabric choice for sofa upholstery, as it's quite durable and even pet-friendly.

From budget-friendly finds to luxe pieces worth the investment, check out the best blue velvet sofas you can buy online.

The Best Blue Velvet Sofas

This sofa has a midcentury look with a boxy shape, two cylindrical bolster pillows, and brass legs. It's a modular piece of furniture that allows you to add additional seats or a chaise if you so choose. And it's a smart sofa with a built-in USB charger, so you can charge your phones or tablets while you watch TV.

This affordable sofa from Amazon has a chaise that can be placed on the left or the right, allowing flexibility in terms of placement in the home. It has a beautiful, deep royal blue hue, black legs, and a simple silhouette.

If you're looking for a little more glam to make a statement with your sofa, this channel-tufted sofa with brace detailing has an art deco meets midcentury aesthetic.

Never underestimate the design power of a curved couch. This soft blue sofa exudes Scandi-chic modernism. We personally love to see it paired with a matching round ottoman.

Limited on space? Opt for a blue velvet loveseat. This one has deep foam cushions for extra comfort.

We love the pairing of blue cotton velvet with reclaimed teak wood for an eye-catching midcentury look. This settee, which is just 60 inches wide, comes fully assembled, so setup will be a total breeze.

This extra-wide sofa (116 inches to be exact) just begs you to sink into it. It comes in two pieces, so you'll need to decide which side you'd like the chaise on in advance, as it's not interchangeable.

For a traditional-looking sofa, this navy blue model checks the box. Its velvet slipcover is removable, making maintenance simple. You can choose from four widths that range from 72 to 108 inches, each coming with pillow-back cushions and throw pillows.

This vintage-style sofa would pair perfectly with grandmillennial style. It has an almost Victorian-era flair with its curvy back and arms, plus the turned-wood legs are an elegant touch.

This tuxedo frame sofa with block tufting on its seat, back, and arms has a lovely midcentury vibe with pecan-finish legs for a touch of earthiness that would look lovely in a library or office.