13 Pastel Decor Finds That’ll Beat Your Traditional Holiday Hues

Pastels are having a moment, and we don't see the trend slowing down for the holidays. In fact, pastel holiday decor sounds like an absolute dream. According to Dayna Isom Johnson, the trend expert at Etsy, it's the perfect way to make your holiday setup a little more playful.

"What I love most about this trend is that there's no wrong way to incorporate pops of pastel into holiday decor — the key is to simply have fun with it," Johnson tells Hunker. "Holiday shoppers who aren't fully ready to commit to the trend can start out with smaller accents, like ornaments, gift wrap, and stockings, while those who want to go all out this year can make a bigger statement with a pastel tablescape theme or a pastel tree."

From stunning pink Christmas trees to stockings, here are the best pastel holiday decor ideas to make the holidays a little sweeter.

These wood candle holders with pastel accents are the kind of holiday home decor that you can use all year round. They're handmade with copper tubes that would work well with any color taper candle, like this ombre set from Urban Outfitters.

As much as we love traditional ball ornaments, pastel Christmas tree ornaments are a great way to be more playful with your holiday decor. This macaroon set from Amazon not only adds soft hues to your tree but also makes it sparkle since they're sprinkled with glitter.

Bottlebrush trees are a Christmas decor staple. Swap out traditional natural hues for pastel colors and they make perfect trendy accent pieces. This set from Food52 features tiny bottlebrush trees with wood bases that you can add to your mantle or your dinner table as a tiny wonderland centerpiece.

Set the scene for the holidays with a festive pastel snowflake garland draped on your Christmas tree, window, or wall.

Upgrade your average nutcracker by adding a whimsical, pastel option to your holiday decor collection.

Nothing says the holidays like a Christmas wreath, but instead of classic greenery, give pastels a go. This faux pine and eucalyptus wreath has soft green hues with snow-covered pine cones and needles to bring just the right amount of winter indoors. For even more of a pastel punch, try this wreath from Etsy. And if you're in need of some decorating inspo, you can also use these as centerpieces.

Who said pastel holiday decor had to be subtle? Go all out with a pink Christmas tree and decorate it with even more pastel ornaments or try something more subdued like these pearl white and iridescent ornaments from West Elm.

Create an extra sweet holiday setup with this pastel gingerbread house. It would match perfectly with our favorite pastel nutcracker and bottlebrush trees, too!

A classic cable knit stocking with a twist, this pick from Wayfair can be customized with your name, so everyone in the family can have their own personalized pastel piece.

Let's not forget that you can incorporate pastels in your holiday tablescape, too. Pastel dinnerware would look amazing with silver or gold accents to make your Christmas dinner pop with color.

Can you imagine how adorable a pink tree with pink Christmas lights would be? Well, this is the year to make it a reality. These pink lights come complete with matching cords that will blend in seamlessly with a pastel tree.

Tie together your Christmas tree or mantle with this handmade felt ball garland. It's 7 feet long, with more than enough coverage for your holiday decorating needs.

Even if you don't get a pastel tree, this pastel pink tree skirt would look stunning with any setup.