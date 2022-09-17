17 Christmas Color Schemes That Go Beyond Red and Green

Not every home is meant to have a red and green color palette, but alas, they are the traditional hues of Christmas. The festive duo mimics holly and evokes feelings of general merriment and warmth. But this year, consider branching out and exploring alternative schemes that aren't reminiscent of poinsettias.

Believe it or not, you ​can​ actually still celebrate the season with other colors. "I think [the] combo of red and green is overdone completely, and you can still get that Christmas vibe without it," says Malka Helft, founder of Think Chic Interiors. "I would really work with the decor in the home. If your whole house is jewel tone, pick up the jewel tone and go with it." Just imagine dressing the tree in white and pink accents or showcasing a navy blue and hunter green centerpiece on the table. You can even create a Christmas village made entirely of pastels. Helft also recommends incorporating metallics that will lighten up your space and add that extra sparkle.

Need more inspiration? Below are unique yet cheerful color schemes that go beyond the traditional red and green.

17 Alternative Christmas Color Schemes

1. Purple, Black, and Gray

This dark color palette brings a moodier feel to the holidays. Pulling from the deep navy blue walls and black fireplace, Lindsay from The White Buffalo Styling Co. added similar-hued decorations to the tree. A plum ribbon winds its way through baubles flaunting shades of gray, blue, purple, and magenta — there's not an ounce of red in sight. Twinkle lights make the perfect finishing touch.

2. Navy Blue, Forest Green, and Copper

This sweet holiday tablescape by Karen from Sanctuary Home Decor is made up of navy blue and copper hues. The garland takes center stage to capture that traditional Christmas feel, but the navy and forest green plaid ribbon, copper candleholders, painted tree trimmings, and frosted pinecones add a unique twist. The festive color scheme continues at each place setting thanks to the copper chargers topped with light blue dinnerware, navy napkins, and copper-painted tree trimmings.

3. White and Gold

What's not to love about a white Christmas? Case in point, this stunning Cali-cool living room. Rather than painting the town red, Amber Thrane kept things minimal with simple wreaths and two pine trees. The shimmering gold and metallic ornaments plus twinkle lights make the all-white space feel even lighter and brighter.

4. Green, White, and Brown

Sometimes less is more when it comes to Christmas decorations, as proven by this picture-perfect DIY wall decor and console vignette. Hunker contributor Carrie Waller took a natural route with wood accents and woven pieces of decor in green, white, and brown tones. The round work of art featuring dried florals and the word 'joy,' plus the mini pine tree and evergreen garland with metallic ornaments create a festive yet neutral vibe.

5. Blue and White

Working with what you already have decor-wise is a great place to start when selecting an alternative Christmas color scheme. Instead of forcing a red and green palette, Linda from The Home I Create echoed the blue and white hues in the area rug for the tree decorations. Plus, there's something about blue and white that perfectly captures the essence of snowflakes falling.

6. Turquoise, Orange, Green, and Yellow

For a citrus-inspired scheme, try a zesty combo of orange and yellow. That's what interior designer Katie Rosenfeld did in this living room, which complements the existing pillows and lamps. A pop of turquoise adds fun contrast and tempers the warm palette.

7. Pink and Navy Blue

Alison of Newport Lane opted for a more whimsical silver and white Christmas tree for this foyer. Navy and pink ornaments add an unexpected pop of color that pairs beautifully with the light blue wallpaper in the background. Blush cone-shaped trees on the table and gifts wrapped with pink and blue ribbons fit right into this coastal holiday scheme.

8. Pink and Green

Pink and green might feel a bit too Lily Pulitzer, but if that's the look you're going for, you need to go all in. Follow the lead of Kara from A Kailo Chic Life and really commit to your vibrant color scheme. The creative went with a bubble-gum pink flocked Christmas tree and decked it out with forest green velvet ribbon and ornaments in white, gold, and varying shades of green. The vibrant scene is fun, unique, full of personality, and festive as can be.

9. Red, Navy Blue, and Gold

Rich tones like red, gold, and royal blue could easily work with your current home decor, as witnessed in this living room by Lucy of Craftberry Bush. The black painted millwork provides an equally bold backdrop for the beautiful Christmas tree and tartan plaid-wrapped gifts. The timeless scheme — inspired by the classic nutcracker, a few of which can be spotted throughout — offers a luxurious note, worthy of special occasions.

10. Terra Cotta, Navy Blue, and Gold

Not sure about you, but we've fallen head over heels for the Christmas color combo showcased in this living room. Chris and Julia of Chris Loves Julia went with the less is more approach, using subtle hints of navy blue, terra cotta, and gold to deck the halls. The evergreen wreaths hanging in front of the windows and the matching garland draped over the mantel (and flanked by cream-colored stockings) are a classic choice. However, the rust and navy ribbons are modern choices that blend in seamlessly with the room's existing decor. The gray wall color acts as a moody backdrop that feels so cozy alongside a crackling fire and flickering candlelight.

11. Cobalt Blue, Red, and White

Cristina from Remodela Casa took inspiration from the area rug in this living room when the time came to select a Christmas color scheme. Red, white, and blue hues are used all throughout the space, from the pillows, artwork, and throw to the tree ornaments and gift wrapping, resulting in a wonderfully festive and cohesive design.

12. Pink and Silver

This festive sideboard by Ceres from The Pink Dream offers a pastel take on holiday decorating. Here, a whimsical Christmas village — flaunting light pink, icy blue, white, silver, and gold — is the star of the show. The whimsical winter wonderland, made up of glitter-topped houses and bottle brush trees, adds a bit of magic to the living space and informs the palette for the rest of the room.

13. Red and Brown

There's nothing quite like fresh gingerbread cookies coming out of the oven, filling the whole house with the spicy aroma of ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Michael from Inspired by Charm cleverly used the classic cookie to deck out the dining room Christmas tree. The creative paired the sweet treat with pinecones and red ornaments, resulting in an earthy holiday setup that fits right into the cozy surroundings.

14. White and Burgundy

Instead of going with the traditional bright red, Michelle from AM Dolce Vita opted for a deep burgundy color scheme for the tree. It contrasts well with the white, silver, and cream-colored ornaments adorning the tree. The end result looks fresh, modern, and most importantly, festive.

15. Silver and Gold

The sparkle of metallics instantly makes a space feel dressed up, as proven by this scheme from Tamara of CitrineLiving. The creative brought in silver and gold accents that would play off of the finishes that were already present in her kitchen. From glittery cone-shaped trees to a brass wreath to lustrous candleholders, an assortment of gold and silver baubles and trinkets are all this cook space needs to make a seasonal statement without going overboard. Flickering candlelight adds even more sparkle and warmth.

16. Black and Gold

When you think of the color black in relation to the holidays, Halloween is probably the first thing that pops into your mind. However, when paired with the right accents, the ebony hue can actually work just as well for Christmas. For example, this tablescape by Holliday of Home With Holliday features inky dinnerware, napkins, placemats, tapers, vases, and ornaments. The gold plate charger, candleholders, napkin rings, and decorative baubles lighten the scheme and add a luxurious note. Pinecones and evergreens are the perfect finishing touches.

17. Sage Green, Navy Blue, and Silver

Sage green wrapping paper and ribbons alongside the Christmas tree result in a tonal scheme that nods to nature. Jennifer from Delightfully Noted added navy blue and silver ribbon and some metallic ornaments for a little extra shine and contrast. For the tree skirt, the creative cleverly thought to use a pair of sage green ticking stripe curtains, which add a homemade DIY touch.

The Best Color Combinations to Celebrate the Holiday Season

Thinking outside the red and green box is one way to put your unique stamp on the holidays. It's best to pull from your current scheme so your new color palette won't clash with the rest of your home. "People keep things up for a while," Helft says. "So having it work with the decor in your home is important."

By using seasonal staples like trees, wreaths, miniature villages, snowflakes, and reindeer, you'll still be able to capture the essence of the holiday without using a drop of red or green. Ready to deck the halls? Here's a recap of some of our favorite holiday color combinations:

