9 Coastal Christmas Tree Ideas for Those Who Dream of Holidays by the Seaside

Personally, we're all for themed Christmas decorations. After all, it's good to be different, right? A coastal-inspired yuletide celebrates the breezy beauty of the ocean, while also tying in beach-chic style. Think ornaments that reference the creatures of the sea alongside nautical tones and textures that bring the coastline in. Don't worry, you don't even have to live by the beach to adopt this unique Christmas style. These nine coastal Christmas tree ideas will have you thinking you're on a seasonal vacay in no time.

1. Choose a blue and white color palette.

A blue and white color scheme is a sure way to bring some coastal vibes to your Christmas tree, even if you fancy going a little more traditional with the decorations. Chelsea of Making Home Base opted for a faux flocked tree in her fresh coastal abode, complementing the snowy base with large blue and white ornaments and silver details. Extra points for the nautical wrapping paper.

​Get the look​: Snowy Avalanche Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, $480

2. Add natural elements.

If the weather in your area doesn't really scream white Christmas, just roll with it and rock a beach look instead. Who wants a traditional holiday anyway? Natural colors and textures will bring the outside in, so think of ways you can add shells, beige tones, and fauna to your fir. We love how Delia of Delia Creates incorporated summer blossoms and starfish from in this coastal-inspired tree.

​Get the look​: White Sand Dollars, $19.99

3. Bring the sea life inside.

Bring the mystique of the ocean straight to your Christmas tree with decorations that honor the seaside. Ornaments depicting fish, mermaids, swimmers, surfers, whales, jellyfish, and literally anything else underwater-themed will get the job done.

​Get the look​: NC Handcrafts Sea Urchin Christmas Ornament, $9.95

4. Match your tree to your coastal decor.

If you're already rocking coastal decor with an aqua color palette and driftwood, match your tree to your interior just like Crafts by Courtney did in this corner. She made her own starfish ornaments using sand and shells collected from the beach, and added turquoise baubles to match the wall color. We love the little DIY tree, too!

​Get the look​: DIY Driftwood Christmas Tree

5. Create your own coastal tree skirt.

Christmas decorating starts with the tree skirts, and this could be the key to creating the perfect coastal-style setup. Emily of Table and Hearth used collected driftwood and a glue gun to create this statement fir accessory. The decorations shine with a more classic holiday look.

​Get the look​: DIY Driftwood Coastal Christmas Tree Skirt

6. Try something au natural.

Who says you have to let a big green number take over your living room at Christmas? For a minimal coastal approach that'll look super in smaller spaces, make like Neelam of Patterns and Prosecco and bring in white birch trees instead. The simple yet festive accessories complement the space and look great surrounded by the pile of blue and white gifts.

​Get the look​: Lightshare LED Birch Tree, starting at $45.99

7. Take inspiration from the beach.

We're not sure that we've ever seen a Christmas tree quite like it, but we're digging this alternative, coastal seashell beauty. And we wonder just how long it would take to create a six-foot version. Natasha of The Artisan Life used a craft cone, mixed seashells, a glue gun, and a piece of fishing net to achieve the beach-ready holiday focal point.

​Get the look​: The Artisan Life DIY Seashell Christmas Tree

8. Try your hand at clay decorations.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again — coastal decor is all about using natural materials. And this handy DIY idea for customized air-dry clay Christmas decorations will definitely create some seaboard charm to your holiday festivities. You could even switch it up by opting to commemorate the shell trend with some sea-inspired cookie stamps.

​Get the look​: DIY Clay Decorations

9. Use blue ribbon to mimic flowing water.

Swap the usual twinkling lights for a long strand of blue ribbon. When wrapped around a coastal Christmas tree, it will look just like flowing water. Like, @rootedharmoney on Instagram, try loosely twisting the ribbon every so often for added depth and texture. Craving some sparkle? You can use shimmery or glittery ribbon, depending on your style.