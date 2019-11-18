Midcentury Modern Christmas Tree Ideas That Deck the Halls in Retro Style

There are so many ways to embrace holiday style, but we'd be lying if we said we didn't hold a particularly soft spot for midcentury modern Christmas tree ideas. There's just something about the retro colors and patterns that feels uniquely nostalgic and perfect for this time of year.
Midcentury style can often be distinguished by wood surfaces, bold colors, geometric patterns, and clean lines. While that may not initially scream "season's greetings" to you, we promise that there are foolproof ways to bring the mid-mod look into your home for the holidays. Ahead, we're sharing seven ideas to inspire you to deck the halls in retro style.
1. Be bold with a colorful tree.
Midcentury modern design doesn't shy away from color, and this cheerful, pastel tree belonging to Krys of Melodrama is the perfect example of pink done right for the holidays. To recreate this look, pair pink with blue, mustard yellow, and green accents for a balanced, retro vibe.
2. Showcase a wooden tree on a tabletop.
This midcentury modern Christmas tree idea is not only eco-friendly but also sleek and stylish when paired with retro living room decor. This miniature option showcased on Homes to Love is a perfectly festive way to save space, allowing your holiday decor to blend in effortlessly with other wood accents throughout your home.
Get the look: One Two Tree Designs Wood Christmas Tree, $335.14-$359.63
3. Use retro pom-poms in place of greenery.
Take a page out of designer Orlando Soria's book with this midcentury modern Christmas tree idea by layering gold cheerleader pom-pom tassels in place of traditional greenery. Style with monochromatic furniture to allow the metallic details to really take center stage in your home.
Get the look: TT Party Supply Gold Tassel Garland, $11.03-$20.38 and Meri Meri Gold Tinsel Fringe Garland, $20
4. Style with a retro tree skirt.
A retro tree skirt with space-age motifs emphasizes this midcentury modern Christmas tree idea from Krys over at Melodrama thanks to a non-traditional color palette. Style yours with a faux white Christmas tree adorned with gold accents for extra vintage style.
Get the look: Best Choice Products 6-Foot Artificial Christmas Pine Tree, $69.99 and Maisonette Coton Colors Striped Tree Skirt With Pom-Poms, $90
5. Opt for a vintage aluminum tree with colorful ornaments.
This cheerful, midcentury modern idea by Jenny of Suburban Pop features a vintage aluminum tree, allowing the colorful tree and turquoise ornaments to really stand out. Copy this holiday look for your own home by keeping the trimmings simple and the palette minimal.
Get the look: Northlight 12-Count Turquoise Blue Shatterproof 4-Finish Christmas Ball Ornaments, $57.99
6. Use a retro tree topper.
Carrie from Dream Green DIY is known for her midcentury modern design, so it's no surprise that her seasonal style exemplifies the best of festive, retro decor. To copy her holiday living room, pair your own Christmas tree with a vintage-inspired star topper, and keep the color palette streamlined by matching ornaments to your home's existing palette.
Get the look: West Elm Glitter Starburst Tree Topper, $20 and Mirrored Star Topper, $79
7. Choose primary colors over traditional ones.
This midcentury modern Christmas tree idea from Atomic Ranch has officially convinced us to abandon the traditional red and green color palette for bold colors like yellow, orange, pink, and blue. To bring this holiday style into your own home, complement red ornaments with a red accent chair that doubles as festive decor and additional seating.
Get the look: Andover Mills Christmas Ball Ornaments in Hot Pink (set of 24), $30.29; Vickerman Ball Ornament Set in Yellow, $24.11; ZYBenda Christmas Tree Ball Ornaments (set of 24), $10.99; and The Holiday Aisle Ball Ornament (set of 24), $31.99
